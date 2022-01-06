Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Stephen Mutamba"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 98: Line 98:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Stephen Mutamba, Stephen Mutamba Biography, Deputy Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba
 
|keywords= Stephen Mutamba, Stephen Mutamba Biography, Deputy Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba
|description=  
+
|description= Stephen Mutamba is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
 
|image= Stephen-mutamba.jpg
 
|image= Stephen-mutamba.jpg
 
|image_alt= Stephen Mutamba Biography
 
|image_alt= Stephen Mutamba Biography

Latest revision as of 13:42, 6 January 2022

Stephen Mutamba
Stephen Mutamba Biography
ResidenceTynwald
Known forBeing ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General

Stephen Mutamba is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Background

His nephew Thomas Mabgwe who is a Detective Assistant Inspector appeared in court on 27 August 2020 accused of receiving two housing stands as a bribe. Mabgwe who was arrested at Mutamba’s house was accused of receiving the two stands worth US$78,000 as a protection token from a man who was facing a criminal probe. The incident allegedly happened in 2015 when Mabgwe was attached to the Harare Magistrate’s Court as a public prosecutor.[1]

Career

In 2019, Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from Crime to Operations.[2] On 6 January 2021, the ZRP announced that Mutamba had been reassigned by Godwin Matanga from Operations to Administration.[3]

References

  1. LINDIE WHIZ, Police chief’s nephew in court over housing-stands-for-protection ‘bribe’, ZimLive, Published: August 27, 2020, retrieved: January 6, 2022
  2. Matanga reassigns police top brass, NewsDay, Published: November 1, 2019, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
  3. ZRP Commissioner-General Matanga Re-assigns Deputy Commissioner-Generals, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Stephen_Mutamba&oldid=113923"