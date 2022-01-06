Difference between revisions of "Stephen Mutamba"
|Stephen Mutamba
|Residence
|Tynwald
|Known for
|Being ZRP Deputy Commissioner-General
Stephen Mutamba is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).
Background
His nephew Thomas Mabgwe who is a Detective Assistant Inspector appeared in court on 27 August 2020 accused of receiving two housing stands as a bribe. Mabgwe who was arrested at Mutamba’s house was accused of receiving the two stands worth US$78,000 as a protection token from a man who was facing a criminal probe. The incident allegedly happened in 2015 when Mabgwe was attached to the Harare Magistrate’s Court as a public prosecutor.[1]
Career
In 2019, Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from Crime to Operations.[2] On 6 January 2021, the ZRP announced that Mutamba had been reassigned by Godwin Matanga from Operations to Administration.[3]
References
- ↑ LINDIE WHIZ, Police chief’s nephew in court over housing-stands-for-protection ‘bribe’, ZimLive, Published: August 27, 2020, retrieved: January 6, 2022
- ↑ Matanga reassigns police top brass, NewsDay, Published: November 1, 2019, Retrieved: January 6, 2022
- ↑ ZRP Commissioner-General Matanga Re-assigns Deputy Commissioner-Generals, Pindula News, Published: January 6, 2022, Retrieved: January 6, 2022