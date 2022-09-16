''Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties that oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a COVID-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups. In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.'' <ref name="Pindula">, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/09/15/u-s-sanctions-top-zrp-officer-removes-11-others-from-sanctions-list/ U.S. Sanctions: Top ZRP Officer Added , 11 Others Removed From List], "Pindula News", published:15 Sept 2022, retrieved:16 Sept 2022"</ref>

''Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties that oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a COVID-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups. In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.'' <ref name="Pindula">, [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/09/15/u-s-sanctions-top-zrp-officer-removes-11-others-from-sanctions-list/ U.S. Sanctions: Top ZRP Officer, Removes 11 Others From Sanctions List], "Pindula News", published:15 Sept 2022, retrieved:16 Sept 2022"</ref>

OFAC said Mutamba was designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469 for his role in undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions. It added:

OFAC said Mutamba was designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469 for his role in undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions. It added:

Stephen Mutamba is a Zimbabwean police officer and a Deputy Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Background

His nephew Thomas Mabgwe who is a Detective Assistant Inspector appeared in court on 27 August 2020 accused of receiving two housing stands as a bribe. Mabgwe who was arrested at Mutamba’s house was accused of receiving the two stands worth US$78,000 as a protection token from a man who was facing a criminal probe. The incident allegedly happened in 2015 when Mabgwe was attached to the Harare Magistrate’s Court as a public prosecutor.[1]

Career

In 2019, Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from Crime to Operations.[2] On 6 January 2021, the ZRP announced that Mutamba had been reassigned by Godwin Matanga from Operations to Administration.[3]

Added to U.S. Sanctions List

OFAC said Mutamba was designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13469 for his role in undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions. It added:

Over the past two years, Mutamba has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties that oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures. Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a COVID-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups. In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections. [4]