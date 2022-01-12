Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980,for PF Zapu in Matabeleland South.

Personal Details

Born: 3 October 1926, at Matobo. [1]

Marriage: to Eunice Blose, and they had 2 children and five dependents in 1980.



School / Education

He held a GCE certificate. And spoke French, Sotho, Xhosa and Zulu.



Service / Career

He worked as an insurance underwriter.

He started as a Trade Unionist, and in 1947 to 1959, was a member of the South African ANC. He joined the Southern Rhodesian ANC in 1959. He became Chairman of ZAPU District Committee for Bulawayo 1960 to 1964. and he was the ZAPU representative to Algeria and Egypt. [1]



Events

Further Reading

https://www.herald.co.zw/nkomo-distinguished-revolutionary/ [2]