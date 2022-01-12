Difference between revisions of "Stephen Nkomo"
Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980,for PF Zapu in Matabeleland South.
Personal Details
Born: 3 October 1926, at Matobo. [1]
Marriage: to Eunice Blose, and they had 2 children and five dependents in 1980.
School / Education
He held a GCE certificate. And spoke French, Sotho, Xhosa and Zulu.
Service / Career
He worked as an insurance underwriter.
He started as a Trade Unionist, and in 1947 to 1959, was a member of the South African ANC. He joined the Southern Rhodesian ANC in 1959. He became Chairman of ZAPU District Committee for Bulawayo 1960 to 1964. and he was the ZAPU representative to Algeria and Egypt. [1]
Events
Further Reading
https://www.herald.co.zw/nkomo-distinguished-revolutionary/ [2]
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
- ↑ Nkomo: Distinguished Revolutionary, The Herald, Published: 7 August 2014, Retrieved: 12 January 2022