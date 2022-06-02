He moved to South Africa in '''1944''', where he started as a Trade Unionist, and, in Johannesburg, '''1947''' to '''1959''', was a member of the South African ANC, with inclinations to the communist wing. He joined the Southern Rhodesian ANC in '''1959'''. He became Chairman of ZAPU District Committee for [[Bulawayo]] '''1960''' to '''1964'''. and he was the ZAPU representative to Algeria and Egypt. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020'' </ref> <br/>

Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980, for PF Zapu in Matabeleland South.

Personal Details

Born: 3 October 1926, at Antelope, Matobo. [1]

He was the younger brother of Joshua Nkomo.

Marriage: to Eunice Blose, and they had 2 children and five dependents in 1980.

Death: 20 April 2003. Buried at Heroes Acre.



School / Education

St Joseph's Mission School, Kezi, Empandeni and Mzingwane Schools. He held a GCE certificate. And spoke French, Sotho, Xhosa and Zulu.



Service / Career

He worked as an insurance underwriter.

He moved to South Africa in 1944, where he started as a Trade Unionist, and, in Johannesburg, 1947 to 1959, was a member of the South African ANC, with inclinations to the communist wing. He joined the Southern Rhodesian ANC in 1959. He became Chairman of ZAPU District Committee for Bulawayo 1960 to 1964. and he was the ZAPU representative to Algeria and Egypt. [1]



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.

of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes. Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.

Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.

Elected to Unity Government in December 1989.



XX to 2003 - Matabeleland South Governor. And senior member of Zanu PF politburu.



Events

Further Reading

https://www.herald.co.zw/nkomo-distinguished-revolutionary/ [2]