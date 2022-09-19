In the '''2000''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) [[Pelandaba]] returned to [[Parliament]]:

Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo was an early nationalist, elected to the House of Assembly in 1980, for PF Zapu in Matabeleland South. He ws the younger brother to Joshua Nkomo.

Personal Details

Born: 3 October 1926, at Antelope, Matobo. [1]

He was the younger brother of Joshua Nkomo.

Marriage: to Eunice Blose, and they had 2 children and five dependents in 1980.

Death: 20 April 2003. Buried at Heroes Acre.



School / Education

St Joseph's Mission School, Kezi, Empandeni and Mzingwane Schools. He held a GCE certificate. And spoke French, Sotho, Xhosa and Zulu.



Service / Career

He worked as an insurance underwriter.

He moved to South Africa in 1944, where he started as a Trade Unionist, and, in Johannesburg, 1947 to 1959, was a member of the South African ANC, with inclinations to the communist wing. He joined the Southern Rhodesian ANC in 1959. He became Chairman of ZAPU District Committee for Bulawayo 1960 to 1964. and he was the ZAPU representative to Algeria and Egypt. [1]



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.

Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Pelandaba returned to Parliament:

Jeffrey Khumalo of MDC with 16 462 votes,

Edward Simela of Zanu PF with 2 696 votes,

Stephen Nkomo of ZAPU with 270 votes,

Canaan Zinothi Moyo of Liberty Party of Zimbabwe with 54 votes,

Jele Ndimande of Liberty Party with 35 votes.



Elected to Unity Government in December 1989.



XX to 2003 - Matabeleland South Governor. And senior member of Zanu PF politburo.



Events

Further Reading

https://www.herald.co.zw/nkomo-distinguished-revolutionary/ [2]