Sternford Moyo

Sternford Moyo is a Zimbabwean lawyer and the first President of the International Bar Association (IBA) of African descent.

Career

Sternford Moyo is the Senior Partner and Chairman of Zimbabwean law firm Scanlen and Holderness a law firm which he joined in 1981.[1]

He is a member of LEX Africa which is a legal alliance of leading law firms in Africa in over 20 countries and is Africa’s largest legal alliance.[2]

On 12 January 2021, he was named as the first IBA President of African descent in the history of the organisation. He took over from Brazil’s Horacio Bernardes Neto with a two-year tenure through to 31 December 2022.

Before his appointment as IBM President, Moyo held numerous senior IBA roles, including Council Member, Management Board Member, Advisory Board Member and Chair of the African Regional Forum, Deputy Secretary-General for Southern Africa, Co-Chair of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI), Trustee of IBA-established entities, such as the Southern Africa Litigation Centre and eyeWitness to Atrocities, and member of the Task Force on Illicit Financial Flows, Poverty and Human Rights.

In 1990, Mr Moyo was selected by the United States Information Services to participate in a programme to familiarise young African leaders with the American legal system and its background. In 2004, he participated in a media advocacy course run by the University of Oxford.

As Senior Partner in Scanlen and Holderness, a large corporate law practice established in 1894, Mr Moyo specialises in mining, corporate and commercial law.[3]

He is a former President of both the Law Society of Zimbabwe and the Southern African Development Community Lawyers’ Association, Co‐ Chairperson of the Human Rights Institute of the International Bar Association, Chairman of Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Limited, Chairman of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited, Former Chairman of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Director of several companies including Alpha Media Holdings Limited, and Portland Holdings Limited.[4]