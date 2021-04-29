Dr Steve Kayuni is a Malawian lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Education

Steven Kayuni completed his PhD at Sussex between 2013 and 2016 and his Master of Laws (LLM) between 2009 and 2010.[1]

Career

As DPP, Dr Kayuni is based within Malawi’s Ministry of Justice and is responsible for overseeing all criminal prosecutions and criminal processes in the country.[1]