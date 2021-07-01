It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.<ref name="C"/ >

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo. He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

Background

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]

Age

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]

Death

According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[3]