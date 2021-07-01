Difference between revisions of "Steve Kekana"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Background)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
{{Infobox person
{{Infobox person
| pre-nominals =
| pre-nominals =
|−
| name = Steve
|+
| name = Steve <!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->
| post-nominals =
| post-nominals =
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
| image = <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->
|Line 81:
|Line 81:
}}
}}
|−
'''Steve Kekana''' was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of
|+
'''Steve Kekana''' was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of .
==Background==
==Background==
|−
Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.<ref name="Sowetan">Karabo Ledwaba, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/entertainment/2021-04-19-no-dust-gathers-on-steve-kekana/ No dust gathers on Steve Kekana], ''SowetanLive'', Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
|+
Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.<ref name="Sowetan">Karabo Ledwaba, [https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/entertainment/2021-04-19-no-dust-gathers-on-steve-kekana/ No dust gathers on Steve Kekana], ''SowetanLive'', Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref
|+
|+
>
===Age===
===Age===
Revision as of 12:27, 1 July 2021
|Steve Kekana
|Born
|Tebogo Steve Kekana
August 4, 1958
Zebediela
|Died
|July 1, 2021(aged 62)
|Known for
|Being a musician
Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.
Background
Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.
It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]
Age
Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]
Death
According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[3]
References
- ↑ Karabo Ledwaba, No dust gathers on Steve Kekana, SowetanLive, Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Kaunda Selisho, Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away, The Citizen, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Emmanuel Tjiya, Breaking: Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died, SowetanLive, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021