Steve Kekana
BornTebogo Steve Kekana
(1958-08-04)August 4, 1958
Zebediela
DiedJuly 1, 2021(2021-07-01) (aged 62)
Known forBeing a musician

Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.

Background

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]

Age

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]

Death

According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[3]

References

  1. Karabo Ledwaba, No dust gathers on Steve Kekana, SowetanLive, Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Kaunda Selisho, Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away, The Citizen, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  3. Emmanuel Tjiya, Breaking: Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died, SowetanLive, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
