Background

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]

Age

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]

Education

Kekana was an advocate and a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. In November 2020, Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Steve Kekana.[3]

Career

By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.[4] Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.[2]

Awards

In 2018, Kekana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African music Awards (SAMA).[4]

Death

According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[5]