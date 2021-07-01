Pindula

Revision as of 12:33, 1 July 2021

Steve Kekana
BornTebogo Steve Kekana
(1958-08-04)August 4, 1958
Zebediela
DiedJuly 1, 2021(2021-07-01) (aged 62)
Known forBeing a musician

Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.

Background

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]

Age

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]

Education

Kekana was an advocate and a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. In November 2020, Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Steve Kekana.[3]

Career

By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.[4] Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.[2]

Awards

In 2018, Kekana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African music Awards (SAMA).[4]

Death

According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[5]

References

  1. Karabo Ledwaba, No dust gathers on Steve Kekana, SowetanLive, Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Kaunda Selisho, Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away, The Citizen, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  3. Steve Kekana awarded honorary doctorate, eNCA, Published: November 22, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  4. 4.0 4.1 Tshegofatso Mathe, STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, EWN, Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  5. Emmanuel Tjiya, Breaking: Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died, SowetanLive, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
