Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.<ref name="C">Kaunda Selisho, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/entertainment/celebrity-news/2551594/steve-kekana-has-passed-away/ Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away], ''The Citizen'', Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
==Death==
|Steve Kekana
|Born
|Tebogo Steve Kekana
August 4, 1958
Zebediela
|Died
|July 1, 2021(aged 62)
|Known for
|Being a musician
Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.
Background
Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.
It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]
Age
Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]
Education
Kekana was an advocate and a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. In November 2020, Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Steve Kekana.[3]
Career
By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.[4] Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.[2]
Awards
In 2018, Kekana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African music Awards (SAMA).[4]
Death
According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[5]
References
- ↑ Karabo Ledwaba, No dust gathers on Steve Kekana, SowetanLive, Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Kaunda Selisho, Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away, The Citizen, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Steve Kekana awarded honorary doctorate, eNCA, Published: November 22, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Tshegofatso Mathe, STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, EWN, Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Emmanuel Tjiya, Breaking: Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died, SowetanLive, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021