Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.<ref name="C">Kaunda Selisho, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/entertainment/celebrity-news/2551594/steve-kekana-has-passed-away/ Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away], ''The Citizen'', Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
 
Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.<ref name="C">Kaunda Selisho, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/entertainment/celebrity-news/2551594/steve-kekana-has-passed-away/ Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away], ''The Citizen'', Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
 +
 +
===Wife===
 +
 +
Kekana was married to Ntsiki Kekana. In 2016 there were reports that he had allegedly hit her in the face and refused to make love to her for a year.
 +
 +
Steve Kekana also allegedly moved out of their Johannesburg home after complaining that Ntsiki roughly treated him in 2014.  He also allegedly cheated on her with three women and even brought one of them into their home in Alberton, south of Jo’burg. The two had been embroiled in a bitter battle over the division of their estate since Ntsiki’s refusal to sign a proposed settlement agreement drafted by the artist.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/steve-kekana-embroiled-in-bitter-split-from-wife/ Steve Kekana embroiled in bitter split from wife], ''The Herald'', Published: August 31, 2016, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Education==
 
==Education==
Line 100: Line 106:
  
 
By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.<ref name="EWN">Tshegofatso Mathe, [https://ewn.co.za/2018/05/27/steve-kekana-humbled-by-announcement-he-ll-receive-sama24-lifetime-achievement-award STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD], ''EWN'', Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref> Kekana worked with the likes of [[Ray Phiri]], Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and [[PJ Powers]].<ref name="C"/>
 
By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.<ref name="EWN">Tshegofatso Mathe, [https://ewn.co.za/2018/05/27/steve-kekana-humbled-by-announcement-he-ll-receive-sama24-lifetime-achievement-award STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD], ''EWN'', Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref> Kekana worked with the likes of [[Ray Phiri]], Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and [[PJ Powers]].<ref name="C"/>
 +
 +
==Albums==
 +
 +
{| class="wikitable"
 +
|-
 +
!Year
 +
!Title
 +
!Label (original issue)
 +
|-
 +
|1977
 +
|''Steve Kekana''
 +
|His Master’s Voice
 +
|-
 +
|1979
 +
|''Nomsa Ntombi Yami''
 +
|His Master’s Voice
 +
|-
 +
|1979
 +
|''Mokhotse Oa Hao''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1980
 +
|''Umenziwa Akakhalelwa''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1980
 +
|''Iphupho''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1980
 +
|''Thapelo''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1981
 +
|''Isiko Lwabe Suthu''
 +
|Bullet
 +
|-
 +
|1981
 +
|''Raising My Family''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1981
 +
|''Kodua Ea Maseru''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1982
 +
|''Ifuqe Mntanami (Push)''
 +
|Steve Kekana
 +
|-
 +
|1982
 +
|''Not Going Back''
 +
|CCP Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|1982
 +
|''Hare Khumameng''
 +
|Gallo Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|1982
 +
|''Amandla Amasha''
 +
|Gallo Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|1983
 +
|''Alone in The Desert''
 +
|Steve Records
 +
|-
 +
|1984
 +
|''Yintle Lento''
 +
|Steve Records
 +
|-
 +
|1985
 +
|''Third Time Lucky''
 +
|CBS / Steve Records
 +
|-
 +
|1986
 +
|''Ngiyadlisa''
 +
|Steve Kekana
 +
|-
 +
|1985
 +
|''Siwelele''
 +
|Gallo Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|1986
 +
|''Love Triangle''
 +
|Steve Kekana
 +
|-
 +
|1986
 +
|''Bull Dozer''
 +
|Steve Kekana
 +
|-
 +
|1987
 +
|''Sebabatso''
 +
|Steve Kekana
 +
|-
 +
|1987
 +
|''Lindani''
 +
|Gallo Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|1988
 +
|''Makhombo''
 +
|Steve Kekana
 +
|-
 +
|1988
 +
|''I Shall Be Released''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1989
 +
|''Faith, Love and Respect''
 +
|EMI
 +
|-
 +
|1996
 +
|''Usafira''
 +
|Cool Spot Productions
 +
|-
 +
|2001
 +
|''Icilongo''
 +
|Cool Spot Music
 +
|-
 +
|2003
 +
|''African Lady''
 +
|Sony Music
 +
|-
 +
|2009
 +
|''Ha Ke Le Tje''
 +
|EMI / CCP Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|2009
 +
|''Isithombe Sami''
 +
|EMI / CCP Record Company
 +
|-
 +
|2014
 +
|''Risen''
 +
|Next Music
 +
|-
 +
|2018
 +
|''Ubuntu''
 +
|Sold Out Music
 +
|}
  
 
==Awards==
 
==Awards==
Line 116: Line 259:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Steve Kekana, Steve Kekana Wikipedia, Steve Kekana biography, Steve Kekana wife, Steve Kekana age, Steve Kekana albums, Steve Kekana videos, Steve Kekana dead, Steve Kekana death, Steve Kekana dies
 
|keywords= Steve Kekana, Steve Kekana Wikipedia, Steve Kekana biography, Steve Kekana wife, Steve Kekana age, Steve Kekana albums, Steve Kekana videos, Steve Kekana dead, Steve Kekana death, Steve Kekana dies
|description=  
+
|description= Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.
|image=  
+
|image= Steve Kekana.jpg
 
|image_alt= Steve Kekana
 
|image_alt= Steve Kekana
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:South African musicians]]
 
[[Category:South African musicians]]

Steve Kekana
Steve Kekana
Steve Kekana
BornTebogo Steve Kekana
(1958-08-04)August 4, 1958
Zebediela
DiedJuly 1, 2021(2021-07-01) (aged 62)
Known forBeing a musician

Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.

Background

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]

Age

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]

Wife

Kekana was married to Ntsiki Kekana. In 2016 there were reports that he had allegedly hit her in the face and refused to make love to her for a year.

Steve Kekana also allegedly moved out of their Johannesburg home after complaining that Ntsiki roughly treated him in 2014. He also allegedly cheated on her with three women and even brought one of them into their home in Alberton, south of Jo’burg. The two had been embroiled in a bitter battle over the division of their estate since Ntsiki’s refusal to sign a proposed settlement agreement drafted by the artist.[3]

Education

Kekana was an advocate and a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. In November 2020, Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Steve Kekana.[4]

Career

By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.[5] Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.[2]

Albums

Year Title Label (original issue)
1977 Steve Kekana His Master’s Voice
1979 Nomsa Ntombi Yami His Master’s Voice
1979 Mokhotse Oa Hao EMI
1980 Umenziwa Akakhalelwa EMI
1980 Iphupho EMI
1980 Thapelo EMI
1981 Isiko Lwabe Suthu Bullet
1981 Raising My Family EMI
1981 Kodua Ea Maseru EMI
1982 Ifuqe Mntanami (Push) Steve Kekana
1982 Not Going Back CCP Record Company
1982 Hare Khumameng Gallo Record Company
1982 Amandla Amasha Gallo Record Company
1983 Alone in The Desert Steve Records
1984 Yintle Lento Steve Records
1985 Third Time Lucky CBS / Steve Records
1986 Ngiyadlisa Steve Kekana
1985 Siwelele Gallo Record Company
1986 Love Triangle Steve Kekana
1986 Bull Dozer Steve Kekana
1987 Sebabatso Steve Kekana
1987 Lindani Gallo Record Company
1988 Makhombo Steve Kekana
1988 I Shall Be Released EMI
1989 Faith, Love and Respect EMI
1996 Usafira Cool Spot Productions
2001 Icilongo Cool Spot Music
2003 African Lady Sony Music
2009 Ha Ke Le Tje EMI / CCP Record Company
2009 Isithombe Sami EMI / CCP Record Company
2014 Risen Next Music
2018 Ubuntu Sold Out Music

Awards

In 2018, Kekana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African music Awards (SAMA).[5]

Death

According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[6]

References

  1. Karabo Ledwaba, No dust gathers on Steve Kekana, SowetanLive, Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 2.2 Kaunda Selisho, Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away, The Citizen, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  3. Steve Kekana embroiled in bitter split from wife, The Herald, Published: August 31, 2016, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  4. Steve Kekana awarded honorary doctorate, eNCA, Published: November 22, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  5. 5.0 5.1 Tshegofatso Mathe, STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, EWN, Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
  6. Emmanuel Tjiya, Breaking: Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died, SowetanLive, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
