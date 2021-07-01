|description= Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.

By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.<ref name="EWN">Tshegofatso Mathe, [https://ewn.co.za/2018/05/27/steve-kekana-humbled-by-announcement-he-ll-receive-sama24-lifetime-achievement-award STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD], ''EWN'', Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref> Kekana worked with the likes of [[Ray Phiri]], Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and [[PJ Powers]].<ref name="C"/>

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.<ref name="C">Kaunda Selisho, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/entertainment/celebrity-news/2551594/steve-kekana-has-passed-away/ Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away], ''The Citizen'', Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>

Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.

Background

Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.

It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]

Age

Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]

Wife

Kekana was married to Ntsiki Kekana. In 2016 there were reports that he had allegedly hit her in the face and refused to make love to her for a year.

Steve Kekana also allegedly moved out of their Johannesburg home after complaining that Ntsiki roughly treated him in 2014. He also allegedly cheated on her with three women and even brought one of them into their home in Alberton, south of Jo’burg. The two had been embroiled in a bitter battle over the division of their estate since Ntsiki’s refusal to sign a proposed settlement agreement drafted by the artist.[3]

Education

Kekana was an advocate and a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. In November 2020, Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Steve Kekana.[4]

Career

By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.[5] Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.[2]

Albums

Year Title Label (original issue) 1977 Steve Kekana His Master’s Voice 1979 Nomsa Ntombi Yami His Master’s Voice 1979 Mokhotse Oa Hao EMI 1980 Umenziwa Akakhalelwa EMI 1980 Iphupho EMI 1980 Thapelo EMI 1981 Isiko Lwabe Suthu Bullet 1981 Raising My Family EMI 1981 Kodua Ea Maseru EMI 1982 Ifuqe Mntanami (Push) Steve Kekana 1982 Not Going Back CCP Record Company 1982 Hare Khumameng Gallo Record Company 1982 Amandla Amasha Gallo Record Company 1983 Alone in The Desert Steve Records 1984 Yintle Lento Steve Records 1985 Third Time Lucky CBS / Steve Records 1986 Ngiyadlisa Steve Kekana 1985 Siwelele Gallo Record Company 1986 Love Triangle Steve Kekana 1986 Bull Dozer Steve Kekana 1987 Sebabatso Steve Kekana 1987 Lindani Gallo Record Company 1988 Makhombo Steve Kekana 1988 I Shall Be Released EMI 1989 Faith, Love and Respect EMI 1996 Usafira Cool Spot Productions 2001 Icilongo Cool Spot Music 2003 African Lady Sony Music 2009 Ha Ke Le Tje EMI / CCP Record Company 2009 Isithombe Sami EMI / CCP Record Company 2014 Risen Next Music 2018 Ubuntu Sold Out Music

Awards

In 2018, Kekana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African music Awards (SAMA).[5]

Death

According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[6]