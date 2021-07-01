Difference between revisions of "Steve Kekana"
Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.
Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.<ref name="C">Kaunda Selisho, [https://citizen.co.za/lifestyle/entertainment/celebrity-news/2551594/steve-kekana-has-passed-away/ Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away], ''The Citizen'', Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021</ref>
By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit. Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.
==Awards==
==Awards==
Latest revision as of 12:53, 1 July 2021
|Steve Kekana
Steve Kekana
|Born
|Tebogo Steve Kekana
August 4, 1958
Zebediela
|Died
|July 1, 2021(aged 62)
|Known for
|Being a musician
Steve Kekana was a South African musician. Kekana died on 1 July 2021 died at the age of 62.
Background
Steve Kekana was from a village in Zebediela, Limpopo.[1] He lost his sight at the age of five and went on to attend a school for the blind in Pietersburg, now Polokwane.
It was during this time that he nurtured his love of singing and joined amateur musical groups as a teenager.[2]
Age
Kekana was born on 4 August 1958.[2]
Wife
Kekana was married to Ntsiki Kekana. In 2016 there were reports that he had allegedly hit her in the face and refused to make love to her for a year.
Steve Kekana also allegedly moved out of their Johannesburg home after complaining that Ntsiki roughly treated him in 2014. He also allegedly cheated on her with three women and even brought one of them into their home in Alberton, south of Jo’burg. The two had been embroiled in a bitter battle over the division of their estate since Ntsiki’s refusal to sign a proposed settlement agreement drafted by the artist.[3]
Education
Kekana was an advocate and a university graduate with B Juris and LLB degrees. He also lectured in labour law at Unisa. In November 2020, Unisa bestowed an honorary doctorate in philosophy on Steve Kekana.[4]
Career
By the time of his death on 1 July 2021, Steve Kekana had more than 40 albums to his credit.[5] Kekana worked with the likes of Ray Phiri, Nana Coyote, Joe Nina and PJ Powers.[2]
Albums
|Year
|Title
|Label (original issue)
|1977
|Steve Kekana
|His Master’s Voice
|1979
|Nomsa Ntombi Yami
|His Master’s Voice
|1979
|Mokhotse Oa Hao
|EMI
|1980
|Umenziwa Akakhalelwa
|EMI
|1980
|Iphupho
|EMI
|1980
|Thapelo
|EMI
|1981
|Isiko Lwabe Suthu
|Bullet
|1981
|Raising My Family
|EMI
|1981
|Kodua Ea Maseru
|EMI
|1982
|Ifuqe Mntanami (Push)
|Steve Kekana
|1982
|Not Going Back
|CCP Record Company
|1982
|Hare Khumameng
|Gallo Record Company
|1982
|Amandla Amasha
|Gallo Record Company
|1983
|Alone in The Desert
|Steve Records
|1984
|Yintle Lento
|Steve Records
|1985
|Third Time Lucky
|CBS / Steve Records
|1986
|Ngiyadlisa
|Steve Kekana
|1985
|Siwelele
|Gallo Record Company
|1986
|Love Triangle
|Steve Kekana
|1986
|Bull Dozer
|Steve Kekana
|1987
|Sebabatso
|Steve Kekana
|1987
|Lindani
|Gallo Record Company
|1988
|Makhombo
|Steve Kekana
|1988
|I Shall Be Released
|EMI
|1989
|Faith, Love and Respect
|EMI
|1996
|Usafira
|Cool Spot Productions
|2001
|Icilongo
|Cool Spot Music
|2003
|African Lady
|Sony Music
|2009
|Ha Ke Le Tje
|EMI / CCP Record Company
|2009
|Isithombe Sami
|EMI / CCP Record Company
|2014
|Risen
|Next Music
|2018
|Ubuntu
|Sold Out Music
Awards
In 2018, Kekana was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the South African music Awards (SAMA).[5]
Death
According to his manager Xolani Majozi, Steve Kekana died in the early hours of Thursday 1 July 2021.[6]
References
- ↑ Karabo Ledwaba, No dust gathers on Steve Kekana, SowetanLive, Published: April 19, 2021, retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 2.2 Kaunda Selisho, Legendary SA musician Steve Kekana has passed away, The Citizen, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Steve Kekana embroiled in bitter split from wife, The Herald, Published: August 31, 2016, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Steve Kekana awarded honorary doctorate, eNCA, Published: November 22, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ 5.0 5.1 Tshegofatso Mathe, STEVE KEKANA TO RECEIVE SAMA24 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, EWN, Published: May 27, 2018, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
- ↑ Emmanuel Tjiya, Breaking: Legendary musician Steve Kekana has died, SowetanLive, Published: July 1, 2021, Retrieved: July 1, 2021