Steve "The Dude" Kwashi was the Zimbabwean coach and former footballer. As a coach, Kwashi guided CAPS United to their first premier soccer league title after independence in 1996.

Background

Children

Kwashi left a son Tostao Kwashi who was one of the club’s assistant coaches in 2016 when CAPS United won the league championship on the 20th anniversary of the success story written by his father in 1996.[1]

Career

Playing Career

He played for Zimbabwe Saints Football Club.[2]

Coaching Career

Steve Kwashi and his assistant Anthony Kambani guided CAPS United to their first league title after independence in 1996. When Kwashi was injured in an accident in 2001, Kambani actually took over the first team on an interim basis.[3]

Steve Kwashi in 1991 had taken Black Aces into the Premiership, guiding them to success in Division One before Peter Nyama took over, once the club was in the top-flight.[4]

Accident

Kwashi suffered debilitating injuries, including serious head injuries which effectively ended his coaching career, in a car crash in March 2001.[1] The horrific crash left Kwashi in a coma, for close to seven months.

When he finally emerged from the coma, Kwashi had suffered so much damage, he could barely walk, struggled for speech an[4]

Death

Steve Kwashi died on 25 July 2021 aged 67.[5]