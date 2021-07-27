Difference between revisions of "Steve Kwashi"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Children)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Steve "The Dude" Kwashi''' was
|+
'''Steve "The Dude" Kwashi''' was [[Zimbabwean]] coach and former footballer. As a coach, Kwashi guided [[CAPS United]] to their first premier soccer league title after independence in 1996.
==Background==
==Background==
|Line 38:
|Line 38:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Steve Kwashi, Steve Kwashi biography, Steve Kwashi death, Steve Kwashi dead, Steve Kwashi children
|keywords= Steve Kwashi, Steve Kwashi biography, Steve Kwashi death, Steve Kwashi dead, Steve Kwashi children
|−
|description= Steve "The Dude" Kwashi was
|+
|description= Steve "The Dude" Kwashi was Zimbabwean coach and former footballer. As a coach, Kwashi guided CAPS United to their first premier soccer league title after independence in 1996.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Steve Kwashi
|image_alt= Steve Kwashi
}}
}}
[[Category:Coaches]]
[[Category:Coaches]]
Latest revision as of 11:52, 27 July 2021
Steve "The Dude" Kwashi was a Zimbabwean coach and former footballer. As a coach, Kwashi guided CAPS United to their first premier soccer league title after independence in 1996.
Background
Children
Kwashi left a son Fungai Tostao Kwashi who was one of the club’s assistant coaches in 2016 when CAPS United won the league championship on the 20th anniversary of the success story written by his father in 1996.[1] In 2013, Kwashi's daughter Shungu started a project named Acquired Disability & Brain injury Network/Day Centre, a day centre for people living with acquired disabilities, including brain injuries.[2]
Career
Playing Career
He played for Zimbabwe Saints Football Club.[3]
Coaching Career
Steve Kwashi and his assistant Anthony Kambani guided CAPS United to their first league title after independence in 1996. When Kwashi was injured in an accident in 2001, Kambani actually took over the first team on an interim basis.[4] The club also won a number of silverware including the Charity Shield, BP Cup and the Independence Trophy.[5]
Steve Kwashi in 1991 had taken Black Aces into the Premiership, guiding them to success in Division One before Peter Nyama took over, once the club was in the top-flight.[6]
Accident
Kwashi suffered debilitating injuries, including serious head injuries which effectively ended his coaching career, in a car crash in March 2001.[1] The horrific crash left Kwashi in a coma, for close to seven months.
When he finally emerged from the coma, Kwashi had suffered so much damage, he could barely walk, struggled for speech an[6]
Death
Steve Kwashi died on 25 July 2021 aged 67.[7]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Robson Sharuko, Triumph and Tragedy, The Herald, Published: December 1, 2016, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ Eddie Chikamhi, Kwashi soldiers on, The Herald, Published: October 26, 2013, Retrieved: July 27, 2021
- ↑ Where have all the dribbling wizards gone?, The Herald, Published: February 17, 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ Langton Nyakwenda, Twine Phiri salutes gallant ‘Green son’ Kambani, The Sunday Mail, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ Eddie Chikamhi, Former CAPS United coach Steve “The Dude” Kwashi dies, The Herald, Published: July 26, 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ 6.0 6.1 Robson Sharuko, At least, The Dude is still around, 25 years later, still fighting, still smiling, still hoping, The Herald, Published: February 27, 2021, Retrieved: July 26, 2021
- ↑ Breaking: Steve ‘The Dude’ Kwashi dies, Soccer24,