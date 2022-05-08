Pindula

OccupationPastor
Known forBeing Ezekiel Guti's son-in-law
Spouse(s)La-Verne Simukai
RelativesSarah Rusere, Dorcas Jaricha, Fiona Arthurs, Gracious Chikore, Ethanim Nyajeka, Ezekiel Guti Junior, Eunor Guti

Steve Simukai is a Zimbabwean cleric and the Deputy Secretary of ZAOGA FIF

Background

Simukai is the son-in-law of Ezekiel and Eunor Guti. Ezekiel Guti is the founder of ZAOGA FIF.

Wife

La-Verne Guti

Children

Steve and La-Verne Simukai have five children.[1]

Career

In 2021, Steve Simukai and his wife were overseers of Harare Central Province.[2]

References

  1. ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 2014, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
  2. Dr La-Verne Simukai, Deeper Life RSA, Published: 2021, Retrieved: May 8, 2022
