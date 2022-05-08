Difference between revisions of "Steve Simukai"
|Dr
Steve Simukai
|Occupation
|Pastor
|Known for
|Being Ezekiel Guti's son-in-law
|Spouse(s)
|La-Verne Simukai
|Relatives
|Sarah Rusere, Dorcas Jaricha, Fiona Arthurs, Gracious Chikore, Ethanim Nyajeka, Ezekiel Guti Junior, Eunor Guti
Steve Simukai is a Zimbabwean cleric and the Deputy Secretary of ZAOGA FIF
Background
Simukai is the son-in-law of Ezekiel and Eunor Guti. Ezekiel Guti is the founder of ZAOGA FIF.
Wife
Children
Steve and La-Verne Simukai have five children.[1]
Career
In 2021, Steve Simukai and his wife were overseers of Harare Central Province.[2]
References
- ↑ ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 2014, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ Dr La-Verne Simukai, Deeper Life RSA, Published: 2021, Retrieved: May 8, 2022