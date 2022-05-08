|description= Steve Simukai is a Zimbabwean cleric and the Deputy Secretary of ZAOGA FIF.

Background

Simukai is the son-in-law of Ezekiel and Eunor Guti. Ezekiel Guti is the founder of ZAOGA FIF.

Wife

La-Verne Guti

Children

Steve and La-Verne Simukai have five children.[1]

Career

In 2021, Steve Simukai and his wife were overseers of Harare Central Province.[2]