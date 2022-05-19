Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Steve Simukai"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 60: Line 60:
 
| spouse            = [[La-Verne Simukai]] <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 
| spouse            = [[La-Verne Simukai]] <!-- Use article title or common name -->
 
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
| children          =  
+
| children          = 5
 
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 
| parents            =  <!-- overrides mother and father parameters -->
 
| mother            = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->
 
| mother            = <!-- may be used (optionally with father parameter) in place of parents parameter (displays ""Parent(s)"" as label) -->

Latest revision as of 07:39, 19 May 2022

Dr
Steve Simukai
Steve Simukai
OccupationPastor
Known forBeing Ezekiel Guti's son-in-law
Spouse(s)La-Verne Simukai
Children5
RelativesSarah Rusere, Dorcas Jaricha, Fiona Arthurs, Gracious Chikore, Ethanim Nyajeka, Ezekiel Guti Junior, Eunor Guti

Steve Simukai is a Zimbabwean cleric and the Deputy Secretary of ZAOGA FIF

Background

Simukai is the son-in-law of Ezekiel and Eunor Guti. Ezekiel Guti is the founder of ZAOGA FIF.

Wife

La-Verne Guti

Children

Steve and La-Verne Simukai have five children.[1]

Career

In 2021, Steve Simukai and his wife were overseers of Harare Central Province.[2]

References

  1. ZAOGA- FORWARD IN FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL, Facebook, Published: November 2014, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
  2. Dr La-Verne Simukai, Deeper Life RSA, Published: 2021, Retrieved: May 8, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Steve_Simukai&oldid=117886"