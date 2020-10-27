[[File:Steven Tserayi.jpg|thumb|Steven Tserayi CIO Operative]]'''Steven Tserayi''' is a former [[Zimbabwe]] [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO) operative who is President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s security aide. He was arrested at the [[Robert Mugabe International Airport]] on 26 October 2020 together with former [[ZIFA]] chief executive and Zimbabwe Miners Federation president [[Henrietta Rushwaya]] for trying to smuggle 6.09kgs of gold bars to Dubai.<ref name="zimbabwevoice">Mutsa Makuvaza and Thabiso Mdhluli, [https://www.zimbabwevoice.com/2020/10/27/rushwaya-gold-smuggling-heist-top-cio-officer-arrested/], ''Zimbabwe Voice, Published: 27 October, 2020, Accessed: 27 October, 2020''</ref>

[[File:Steven Tserayi.jpg|thumb|Steven Tserayi CIO Operative]]'''Steven Tserayi''' is a [[Zimbabwe]] [[Central Intelligence Organisation]] (CIO) operative who is President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]]’s security aide. He was arrested at the [[Robert Mugabe International Airport]] on 26 October 2020 together with former [[ZIFA]] chief executive and Zimbabwe Miners Federation president [[Henrietta Rushwaya]] for trying to smuggle 6.09kgs of gold bars to Dubai.<ref name="zimbabwevoice">Mutsa Makuvaza and Thabiso Mdhluli, [https://www.zimbabwevoice.com/2020/10/27/rushwaya-gold-smuggling-heist-top-cio-officer-arrested/], ''Zimbabwe Voice, Published: 27 October, 2020, Accessed: 27 October, 2020''</ref>

Background

Steven Tserayi is an ex-aide to former Minister Francis Nhema and is believed to work hand in hand with the first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her sons, Shaun and Collins Mnangagwa.

Implicated in the Rushwaya gold smuggling at RGM Internation Airport

A Zimbabwe Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative who is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security aide, Steven Tserayi, has also been arrested together with former ZIFA chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya for trying to smuggle 6.09kgs of gold bars to Dubai.

The value of the gold is worth an estimated US$360,000 and Tserayi works in the pool of motorcade chauffeurs for President Mnangagwa.

This comes as it emerges that Rushwaya, who was arrested yesterday the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare, is related to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, drawing special interest to how her case is going to be handled.

In a tweet, police confirmed the arrest saying Rushwaya is expected to appear in court on Tuesday facing charges of violating some Customs regulations.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Henrietta Rushwaya at RGM International Airport this afternoon after scanners at the airport checkpoint indicated that there was something in her hand luggage.

Duped US$12,000 in diamond deal

In 2017, Steven Tserayi lost $12 000 in an illegal diamond deal involving bogus Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Mining Company employees who vanished with his money after selling him a fake 9,4 carat gem. Steven Tserayi, said he was approached by the suspects who intended to sell him some diamonds. The court heard that on 9 May 2017, the suspects approached the complainant and showed him some pieces of diamonds they were selling.[2]

Booted out

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa booted out a Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) security aide, Steven Tserayi, on 27 October 2020 after he was linked to Henrietta Rushwaya over trying to smuggle 6.09kg of gold to Dubai on 26 October 2020, a senior intelligence official has confirmed.[3]





