In July 2018, Steward Nyarumbe was elected to Ward 8 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 841 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 8 Bindura Municipality with 841 votes, beating Nhamo Brasho of Zanu PF with 830 votes, Nicolle Archibald Gwinyai Nyamande of MDC-T with 140 votes, Talent Tatenda Chingono, independent, with 71 votes, Taurai Chigunwe, independent, with 69 votes, and Collin Shelton Chipunga of PRC with 57 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022