In July 2018, Steward Nyarumbe was elected to Ward 8 Bindura Municipality, for MDC Alliance with 841 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Bindura Municipality with 841 votes, beating Nhamo Brasho of Zanu PF with 830 votes, Nicolle Archibald Gwinyai Nyamande of MDC-T with 140 votes, Talent Tatenda Chingono, independent, with 71 votes, Taurai Chigunwe, independent, with 69 votes, and Collin Shelton Chipunga of PRC with 57 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

