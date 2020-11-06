Difference between revisions of "Stewart Kamudyariwa"

In July 2018, Stewart Kamudyariwa was elected to Ward 17 Chegutu RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 239 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Chegutu RDC with 239 votes, beating Michael Marecha of Zanu-PF with 214 votes and Francis Mahlahla of PRC with 17 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

