Background

Stewart Murisa was born on 18 July 1974 His mother was Gladys Murisa a legend in local netball circles.[2]

Career

Murisa's first played for Darryn Textiles Football Club better known as Darryn T where he played alongside the likes of Gift Muzadzi and long time friend, Alois Bunjira in the U14 team and later on played for the U16 team but did not stay long in the juniors as they were promoted to the reserve side of Darryn T. Murisa was well known for his goal scoring prowess which at one point played an integral part of Makepekepe's crowning as league champions in 1996.[3] His dribbling skills were also said to have been a marvel to watch.[4] Murisa is the only player to have played for the country's three big teams, Bosso, Makepekepe and Dembare. Shutto also played soccer in the South African premier league turning out for Bidvest Wits and Amazulu. In 1994 Murisa found himself playing in Poland after a move was facilitated by Grabowski but he did not stay long there before he came back in the country to play for Blackpool with the likes of Masimba Dinyero, Collins Kabote and Ernest Chirambadare in the Cup Winners Cup.





Accolades

Soccer Star of the Year (1996)

Premier Soccer League winners medal with Caps (1996)

Independence Trophy and Charity Shield with CAPS (1996)

Castle Cup with Darryn T (1991)

Coaching Career

He holds a CAF C Level One licence and had a stint with Lake Harvest as a player/coach at one time.

After years of absence from the game, Murisa was rumoured to have been coming out of retirement in 2015.[5]

He was reported to have signed one year contract with Division One side, Lake Harvest.

Although he was said to have signed for the club as an assistant coach, it was also alleged that he would also double as a player.

In 2022, Murisa was the head of Banket United Football Club in the Northern Region Division One. The 2022 season was Murisa's first season as a head coach.[6] He said:

This season might have been difficult, but it’s an opportunity I cherish since it’s my first season as head coach. It’s a very important transition, and I am taking lessons with high hopes for better fortunes in the coming seasons of my career. It’s a learning curve, and I am eager to learn more. Of course, how this season ends matters, but I am looking at the bigger picture for both myself and the club. It’s a moving project, and I am satisfied with the little progress and lessons we have all received in winning and in losing.

Trivia

Shutto is probably the first player to have played for all three big teams in Zimbabwe, that is Dynamos, Highlanders, and CAPS United.

Teams Played For

Dynamos Football Club

Caps United Football Club

Highlanders Football Club

Bidwest Wits

Amazulu

Darryn Textiles





