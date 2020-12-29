Difference between revisions of "Stewart Mutizwa"
Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa is the acting mayor of Harare. He was unanimously appointed on 29 December 2020.
Career
He is the Councillor of Greendale which covers areas such as Greendale, part of Borrowdale, Greystone Park, Chisipite, and Mukandabhutsu.
Contact Details
- Mobile Number: +263773012207