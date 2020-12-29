Pindula

Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa is the acting mayor of Harare. He was unanimously appointed on 29 December 2020.

Career

He is the Councillor of Greendale which covers areas such as Greendale, part of Borrowdale, Greystone Park, Chisipite, and Mukandabhutsu.

Contact Details

  • Mobile Number: +263773012207
