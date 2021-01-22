Difference between revisions of "Stewart Mutizwa"
Latest revision as of 14:50, 22 January 2021
In July 2018, Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa was elected to Ward 9 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 10 105 votes. On 29 December 2020, he became the acting mayor of Harare. He was unanimously appointed. Ward 9 is Greendale which covers areas such as Greendale, part of Borrowdale, Greystone Park, Chisipite, and Mukandabhutsu.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
- Mobile Number: +263773012207
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 9 Harare Municipality with 10 105 votes, beating Tafadzwa Jester Sihlahla of Zanu PF with 3916 votes, Garikayi Mombe of MDC-T with 977 votes, Nomathemba Louisa Nkomani, independent with 693 votes, Same Mike Mutongorewa, independent with 649 votes, Tsugayi Charles Chipato, independent with 398 votes, David Chitimbe, independent with 145 votes, Nelson Maziwisa, independent with 135 votes and Leonard Samunda of PRC with 54 votes. [1]
December 2020, he became the acting mayor.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020