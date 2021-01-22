He is the Councillor of Greendale which covers areas such as [[Greendale]], part of [[Borrowdale]], [[Greystone Park]], [[Chisipite]], and [[Mukandabhutsu]].

'''December 2020''', he became the acting mayor.

'''2018''' – elected to Ward 9 [[Harare Municipality]] with 10 105 votes, beating [[Tafadzwa Jester Sihlahla]] of Zanu PF with 3916 votes, [[Garikayi Mombe]] of MDC-T with 977 votes, [[Nomathemba Louisa Nkomani]], independent with 693 votes, [[Same Mike Mutongorewa]], independent with 649 votes, [[Tsugayi Charles Chipato]], independent with 398 votes, [[David Chitimbe]], independent with 145 votes, [[Nelson Maziwisa]], independent with 135 votes and [[Leonard Samunda]] of PRC with 54 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

In '''July 2018''', '''Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa''' was elected to Ward 9 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 10 105 votes. On '''29 December 2020''', he became the acting mayor of [[Harare]]. He was unanimously appointed . Ward 9 is Greendale which covers areas such as [[Greendale]], part of [[Borrowdale]], [[Greystone Park]], [[Chisipite]], and [[Mukandabhutsu]] .

'''Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa''' is the acting mayor of [[Harare]]. He was unanimously appointed on 29 December 2020 .

