In '''July 2018''', '''Musarurwa Stewart Mutizwa''' was elected to Ward 9 [[Harare Municipality]], for MDC alliance, with 10 105 votes. On '''29 December 2020''', he became the acting [[ Mayor of Harare]]. He was unanimously appointed. Ward 9 is Greendale which covers areas such as [[Greendale]], part of [[Borrowdale]], [[Greystone Park]], [[Chisipite]], and [[Mukandabhutsu]].

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

Mobile Number: +263773012207

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 9 Harare Municipality with 10 105 votes, beating Tafadzwa Jester Sihlahla of Zanu PF with 3916 votes, Garikayi Mombe of MDC-T with 977 votes, Nomathemba Louisa Nkomani, independent with 693 votes, Same Mike Mutongorewa, independent with 649 votes, Tsugayi Charles Chipato, independent with 398 votes, David Chitimbe, independent with 145 votes, Nelson Maziwisa, independent with 135 votes and Leonard Samunda of PRC with 54 votes. [1]

December 2020, he became the acting mayor.

Events

Further Reading

