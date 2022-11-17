Difference between revisions of "Stewart Nyakotyo"
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.
- Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
- Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
- Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.
- Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors, Pindula News, Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022