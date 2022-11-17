Difference between revisions of "Stewart Nyakotyo"
==Service / Career==
==Service / Career==
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
In June 2022, the Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since 1992 until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020.
A board was installed, including:
- Ambassador Mary Muchada to Chair,
- Barbara Murasiranwa, from the tourism sector,
- Similo Nkala, from Zimtrade,
- Anyway Mutambudzi, from the Office of the President and Cabinet,
- Duduzile Shinya, from Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA),
- Andrew Mtetwa,
- Stewart Nyakotyo,
- Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani. [1]
In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.
- Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
- Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
- Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.
- Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [2]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats, Pindula, Published: 10 June 2022, Retrieved: 10 June 2022
- ↑ President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors, Pindula News, Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022