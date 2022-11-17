* [[Stewart Nyakotyo]] as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

* [[Stewart Nyakotyo]] as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

In '''November 2022''', President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

In '''November 2022''', President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

* Ambassador [[Kelebert Nkomani]]. <ref name="Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/06/10/zimbabwe-appoints-board-to-oversee-the-setting-up-of-institute-to-train-diplomats/ Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats], Pindula, Published: 10 June 2022, Retrieved: 10 June 2022''</ref>

* [[Anyway Mutambudzi]], from the Office of the President and Cabinet,

In '''June 2022''', the [[Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute]] (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since '''1992''' until a proclamation by President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] in '''2020'''.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In June 2022, the Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since 1992 until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020.

A board was installed, including:

In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.

as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation. Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [2]

Events