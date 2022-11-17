Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Stewart Nyakotyo"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
'''Stewart Nyakotyo''' was appointed as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan in '''November 2022'''.
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
Line 33: Line 34:
 
|title=Stewart Nyakotyo
 
|title=Stewart Nyakotyo
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=Japan,,,
+
|keywords=Japan,foreign affairs,,
 
|description= Ambassadors
 
|description= Ambassadors
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Ambassadors]]
 +
[[Category:Ambassadors]]
  
 
[[Category:Ambassadors]]
 
[[Category:Ambassadors]]

Latest revision as of 10:14, 17 November 2022

Stewart Nyakotyo was appointed as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan in November 2022.

Personal Details

No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

In June 2022, the Zimbabwe Foreign Service Institute (ZFSI) was set up. The project was in limbo since 1992 until a proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020.

A board was installed, including:

In November 2022, President Mnangagwa appointed four new Zimbabwean ambassadors. The appointments were announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette.

  • Stewart Nyakotyo as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
  • Meshack Kitchen as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Federative Republic of Brazil.
  • Brigadier (Rtd) Ambrose Mutinhiri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.
  • Bright Kupemba as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran. [2]

Events

Further Reading

  1. Zimbabwe Appoints Board To Oversee The Setting Up Of Institute To Train Diplomats, Pindula, Published: 10 June 2022, Retrieved: 10 June 2022
  2. President Mnangagwa Appoints Ambrose Mutinhiri, 3 Others As Ambassadors, Pindula News, Published: 17 November 2022, Retrieved: 13 November 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Stewart_Nyakotyo&oldid=121406"