Stewart Nyamayaro is a Zimbabwean socialite and music promoter who rose to prominence from his contribution to the growth of the Zimdancehall genre.

Background

Age

Stewart Nyamayaro was born on 20 April 1997 in Harare.

Career

Nyamayaro wrote skits for Passion Java.[1]

Music Promotion

Nyamayaro started music promotion online mostly through YouTube. In 2017, he became a music artists manager and has managed several award-winning musicians such as Fungisai Zvakavapano, Soul Jah Love, Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten and socialite and cleric Passion Java.

In 2019 and in recognition of his contribution to the growth of the Zimdancehall genre, a riddim instrumental was produced in his name titled Stewart Nyamayaro Riddim and 63 artists officially recorded on it. In 2020 Stewart Nyamayaro won best online media at the 2020 Zimdancehall awards.

Controversy

In March 2019, Stewart Nyamayaro was involved in a copyright dispute with Sly Media, a digital content company and his channel was temporarily closed on YouTube for 14 days.