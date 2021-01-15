Difference between revisions of "Stewert Wutawunashe"
In July 2018, Stewert Wutawunashe was elected to Ward 46 Harare Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4799 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 46 Harare Municipality with 4799 votes, beating Prudence Ngwarati of Zanu PF with 2580 votes, Derrick Mushangwe, independent with 382 votes, Gift Nyarukamba of PRC with 366 votes, Boaz Muchenje, independent with 233 votes, Tafadzwa Maunga of NPF with 129 votes, Samson Masopatali of NCA with 111 votes and Makuluni Sabi of ZDU with 65 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020