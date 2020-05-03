Difference between revisions of "Stodart Hall"

Stodart Hall is the biggest community centre in Zimbabwe's oldest township of Mbare in Harare. At the outset of the Second Chimurenga, the nationalists met and plotted confrontation of the colonial Government at this emblematic building.

Background

It was at Stodart Hall, on 20 July 1960, were youths are said to have bravely fought back a cordon of Rhodesian police, setting off a new phase of resistance against racist white rule. Stodart Hall put Mbare on the map as a political hotbed and the regime would descend heavily on the suburb leading to the arrest of a number of nationalists. Today, the hall is a place of last vigil for deceased national heroes, a number of whom met there for meetings. One after the other, heroes of the struggle such as the late Vice Presidents Joshua Nkomo, Simon Muzenda and John Nkomo were taken to Stodart Hall for masses to pay their last respects. However, very few people can identify with the history surrounding the structure.[1]

Hosting of Events

Despite its modest appearance, the facility has since the colonial era attracted international artistes. Stodart Hall hosted Sir Cliff Richard, a British pop singer and actor, during his tour in the 1960s.

Picture Gallery

References