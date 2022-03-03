In July 2018, Stone Muriro was elected to Ward 22 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1762 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Guruve RDC with 1762 votes, beating Emmanuel Goromonzi of MDC Alliance with 430 votes and Evans Muronzi, independent, with 111 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

