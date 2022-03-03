Difference between revisions of "Stone Muriro"
In July 2018, Stone Muriro was elected to Ward 22 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 1762 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 22 Guruve RDC with 1762 votes, beating Emmanuel Goromonzi of MDC Alliance with 430 votes and Evans Muronzi, independent, with 111 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
