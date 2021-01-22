|description= Stuart Harold Comberbach is a Zimbabwean diplomat and politician, he was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018 to serve as a Special Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade under the late Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

In September 2014 , the late President [[Robert Mugabe]] appointed Comberbach as Senior Secretary in the [[Office of the President and Cabinet]]. His appointment was announced by [[Misheck Sibanda]], Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. At the time, it was reported that he was one of the last white civil servants left in Zimbabwe. He was later assigned different areas of focus within the office of the President and Cabinet: in 2015, he became the Permanent Secretary for Corporate Governance, State Enterprises, and Delivery Unit. In September 2018, President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] appointed new advisors, and Comberbach was assigned the new portfolio of Special Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade .

From 2003 to 2014, Comberbach served as the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Japan and South Korea. He also served as Chairman of the African Diplomatic Corps in Japan, an arm of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) from January 2003 and May 2011. On 8 May 2015, Comberbach was honoured with the Order of the Rising Sun , along with 5 other foreign recipients at an event held in Tokyo. Later, a conferment ceremony was held in Harare, hosted by Japan's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Yoshi Hiraishi. Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans [[Christopher Mutsvangwa]] praised Comberbach for receiving the honour. In 2015, Comberbach's successor as Ambassador to Japan , Air Vice-Marshal Titus Abu-Basutu .

After graduating from Wits University in 1974, Comberbach returned to Rhodesia and joined the civil service the same year. He worked under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, serving in Gabon from 1975 to 1979. From 1987 to 1994, he was the head of the Zimbabwe Trade Mission in Johannesburg, South Africa. From 1994 to 1999, he served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Italy and the Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organization. In Rome, he served on the UN Committee on World Food Security. He was Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Industry and International Trade from 1999 to 2002. He offered to resign from the civil service in 2001 when he made it clear that he opposed government price control policies that he believed would destroy the Zimbabwean economy. When Minister of Industry and International Trade [[Nkosana Moyo]] resigned unexpectedly in May 2001, Comberbach took over as temporary head of the ministry. At the time, a communication from the US Embassy in Harare described Comberbach as "one of the few senior whites remaining in government" and "a competent technocrat."<ref name="news24"> [https://www.news24.com/News24/White-civil-servant-gets-job-in-Mugabes-office-20140925], ''News24, Published: 25 September, 2014, Accessed: 22 January, 2021''</ref> The report noted his close relationship to leading [[Zanu PF]] politician, the late [[Nathan Shamuyarira]], but described him as a "political lightweight."

He was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Italy from 1994 to 1999, and later Ambassador to Japan and South Korea from 2003 to 2014, in 2014 Comberbach was named a Senior Advisor in the Office the President and Cabinet under former President Robert Mugabe. Born in Salisbury (today Harare), Comberbach joined the Rhodesian civil service in 1974 and is one of the few white civil servants remaining in Zimbabwe .

'''Stuart Harold Comberbach ''' is a Zimbabwean diplomat and politician , he was reassigned during the reshuffle of '''September 2018''' to serve as a Special Advisor to the [[Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade]] under the late Foreign Minister [[Sibusiso Moyo]].

| title = <!-- Formal/awarded/job title. The parameter |office= may be used as an alternative when the label is better rendered as ""Office"" (e.g. public office or appointments) -->

| notable_works = <!-- produces label ""Notable work""; may be overridden by |credits=, which produces label ""Notable credit(s)""; or by |works=, which produces label ""Works""; or by |label_name=, which produces label ""Label(s)"" -->

| birth_date = {{birth date |1952|09|27}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = Ambassador | name = Stuart Comberbach | post-nominals = | image = Stuart Comberbach.jpg | image_upright = | alt = | caption = | native_name = | native_name_lang = | pronunciation = | birth_name = Stuart Harold Comberbach | birth_date = (1952-09-27)September 27, 1952 | birth_place = Salisbury, Rhodesia (now Harare, Zimbabwe) | baptised = | disappeared_date = | disappeared_place = | disappeared_status = | death_date = | death_place = | death_cause = | body_discovered = | resting_place = | resting_place_coordinates = | burial_place = | burial_coordinates = | monuments = | residence = Zimbabwe | nationality = | other_names = | citizenship = | education = | alma_mater = University of the Witwatersrand | occupation = Diplomat and Politician | years_active = From 1974 | era = | employer = [[Government of Zimbabwe | organization = Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade | agent = | known_for = | notable_works = | style = | home_town = | salary = | net_worth = | height = | weight = | television = | title = | term = | predecessor = | successor = | party = | movement = | opponents = | boards = | criminal_charge = | criminal_penalty = | criminal_status = | spouse = Benedict Ann Comberbach | partner = | children = | parents = | mother = | father = | relatives = | family = | callsign = | awards = | website = | module = | module2 = | module3 = | module4 = | module5 = | module6 = | signature = | signature_size = | signature_alt = | footnotes = }}

Stuart Harold Comberbach is a Zimbabwean diplomat and politician, he was reassigned during the reshuffle of September 2018 to serve as a Special Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade under the late Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

He was Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Italy from 1994 to 1999, and later Ambassador to Japan and South Korea from 2003 to 2014, in 2014 Comberbach was named a Senior Advisor in the Office the President and Cabinet under former President Robert Mugabe. Born in Salisbury (today Harare), Comberbach joined the Rhodesian civil service in 1974 and is one of the few white civil servants remaining in Zimbabwe.

Personal Details

Comberbach was born on 27 September 1952 in Salisbury, Southern Rhodesia (today Harare, Zimbabwe). He is married to Benedict Ann Comberbach.

School/Education

He attended the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, graduating in 1974.

Service/Career

After graduating from Wits University in 1974, Comberbach returned to Rhodesia and joined the civil service the same year. He worked under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, serving in Gabon from 1975 to 1979. From 1987 to 1994, he was the head of the Zimbabwe Trade Mission in Johannesburg, South Africa. From 1994 to 1999, he served as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Italy and the Permanent Representative of Zimbabwe to the United Nations' Food and Agricultural Organization. In Rome, he served on the UN Committee on World Food Security. He was Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Industry and International Trade from 1999 to 2002. He offered to resign from the civil service in 2001 when he made it clear that he opposed government price control policies that he believed would destroy the Zimbabwean economy. When Minister of Industry and International Trade Nkosana Moyo resigned unexpectedly in May 2001, Comberbach took over as temporary head of the ministry. At the time, a communication from the US Embassy in Harare described Comberbach as "one of the few senior whites remaining in government" and "a competent technocrat."[1] The report noted his close relationship to leading Zanu PF politician, the late Nathan Shamuyarira, but described him as a "political lightweight."

From 2003 to 2014, Comberbach served as the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Japan and South Korea. He also served as Chairman of the African Diplomatic Corps in Japan, an arm of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) from January 2003 and May 2011. On 8 May 2015, Comberbach was honoured with the Order of the Rising Sun, along with 5 other foreign recipients at an event held in Tokyo. Later, a conferment ceremony was held in Harare, hosted by Japan's Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Yoshi Hiraishi. Minister of Welfare Services for War Veterans Christopher Mutsvangwa praised Comberbach for receiving the honour. In 2015, Comberbach's successor as Ambassador to Japan, Air Vice-Marshal Titus Abu-Basutu.

In September 2014, the late President Robert Mugabe appointed Comberbach as Senior Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet. His appointment was announced by Misheck Sibanda, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet. At the time, it was reported that he was one of the last white civil servants left in Zimbabwe. He was later assigned different areas of focus within the office of the President and Cabinet: in 2015, he became the Permanent Secretary for Corporate Governance, State Enterprises, and Delivery Unit. In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new advisors, and Comberbach was assigned the new portfolio of Special Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Foreign Honours

Japan: Order of the Rising Sun (2015)[2]

Events

In September 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed new permanent secretaries, reassigned others and retired some others, under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa had also re-assigned senior officials who included permanent secretaries, principal directors and equivalent grades to other duties.



Senior Officials: Ray C Ndhlukula, Pretty Sunguro, Washington Mbizvo, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti, Willard Manungo, Prince Mupazviriho and Desire Sibanda.



Officials: Abigail Shoniwa, Ambassador Grace Mutandiro, Sibusisiwe Zembe, Ambassador Mary Mubi, Ozias Hove, Clemence Masango, Eghpha Jokomo, Simon Masanga, Eria Phiri, Clifford Matorera, Innocent Tizora.



Retired: Ngoni Masoka, Partson Mbiriri, Ambassador Joey Bimha, Ambassador Boniface Chidyausiku, Tobaiwa Mudede, Ambassador Kelebert Nkomani, Ethel Mlalazi, Anne Knuth and Valentine Vera.

[3]







