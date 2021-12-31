In July 2018, Stuart Gwamura was elected to Ward 10 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1721 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Goromonzi RDC with 1721 votes, beating Western Makwezva of MDC Alliance with 349 votes, Owen Mushonga of PRC with 57 votes, and Ronald Marimo, independent, with 34 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

