In July 2018, Stuart Gwamura was elected to Ward 10 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 1721 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Goromonzi RDC with 1721 votes, beating Western Makwezva of MDC Alliance with 349 votes, Owen Mushonga of PRC with 57 votes, and Ronald Marimo, independent, with 34 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020