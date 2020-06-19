'''Stuart Matsikenyeri''', is a Zimbabwean professional cricketer whose game role is All Rounder. His batting style is Right hand bat and bowls Right-arm offbreak. He has represented Zimbabwe at ODIs and the World Cup such as the ICC [[Cricket World Cup 2015 ]]. He is the current batting coach after [[Zimbabwe Cricket]] appointed him to that role and head coach at the Zimbabwe Cricke franchise, [[Mashonaland Eagles ]].

Background

Stuart Matsikenyeri was born on 3 May 1983 in Harare. The Major Teams Stuart Matsikenyeri Has played for include the following

Zimbabwe, Easterns (Zimbabwe), Manicaland, Mashonaland Eagles, Mountaineers, Zimbabwe Cricket Academy

Career

In 2013, Matsikenyeri retired from cricket, but in 2014 returned on the domestic circuit. Matsikenyeri appeared at the 2003, 2007 and 2015 World Cups. Matsikenyeri is one of Zimbabwe's most experienced cricketers.[1]













References