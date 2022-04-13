Stunner left court separately from his wife, his head covered under a black hoodie.<ref name="ZL">[https://www.zimlive.com/2022/04/12/stunner-beat-up-wife-for-refusing-to-handover-phone-court-hears/ Stunner beat up wife for refusing to handover phone, court hears], ''ZimLive'', Published: April 12, 2022, Retrieved: April 13, 2022</ref><ref name="TH">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/stunner-in-court-for-assaulting-wife/ Stunner in court for assaulting wife], ''The Herald'', Published: April 12, 2022, Retrieved: April 13, 2022</ref>

Dyonne allegedly refused to yield to the demands by her husband. She accused him of beating her until she fell to the floor.

Sometime around 2AM, Dyonne allegedly went to the ladies’ toilet. Stunner followed and accosted her while demanding that she hands over her iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Stunner was performing at the hotel, and the couple had booked a room where they would eventually retire for the night.

No medical report was tabled in court, however, after she allegedly refused treatment following the incident at the [[Rainbow Towers Hotel]] at around 2AM on 10 April 2022.

Tafirenyika told police she was left bleeding from her nose and finger nails after Stunner beat her and ripped out her artificial nails.

Stunner was remanded to May 11 2022 for trial by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure over the alleged attack on Dyonne Tafirenyika.

Stunner appeared in court on 12 April 2022 accused of physical abuse after Dyonne Tafirenyika told police he assaulted her while demanding access to her phone. He was charged with physical abuse. Stunner, who was represented by lawyer Mr Dumisani Mthombeni, denied the charges.

Dyonne Tanaka Tafirenyika took to her Instagram stories and posted two stories in which she tagged her husband using his handle. In the stories, she was asking him why he had been raping the 16-year-old and threatening to kill her. The two stories were deleted hours later.<ref name="H">[https://www.hmetro.co.zw/stunner-rape-claims-spark-anger/ STUNNER RAPE CLAIMS SPARK ANGER], ''H-Metro'', Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: June 11, 2021</ref>

In June 2020, Dyonne accused her husband Stunner of raping her then 16-year-old sister and threatening to kill her if she revealed the rape.

<blockquote>Please don't come to my phone and tell me it’s going to be okay, it’s never going to be okay. Who is going to tell me “you are drinking too much bring some of those bottles to the nest?</blockquote>

Stunner states that he is HIV Negative responding to Tytan -Olinda’s Marriage Meltdown Fiasco . Furthermore, he says he donates Blood, as proof that he is regularly being screened.

Stunner (real name Desmond Chideme) is a Zimbabwean Zim Hip Hop artist based in Harare. He is one of the pioneers of the Urban Grooves music revolution (Afrobeats) in Zimbabwe. He rose to fame during the early 2000s when the urban grooves music was beginning to take dominance in the entertainment circles. His music career is one of varying degrees of success as well as diverse controversies including the involvement of his partner Dyonne Tafirenyika.

In January 2016 Stunner's wife Olinda Chideme posted a video on social media claiming that Stunner had cheated on her and that she was at the point of taking her own life. In the video, she revealed that she had financed Stunner's flamboyant lifestyle.

However, a day after the video meltdown Olinda and Stunner had reconciled. Stunner posted pictures on social media showing the two in each other's arms. He even joked about the whole incident and Olinda seemed embarrassed about her earlier antics. In the pictures, Stunner is grinning while Olinda looks embarrassed. Olinda even posted an apology to Stunner on her facebook page.

However, the very next after the reconciliation the two had another major fight. Olinda posted another video on Facebook Live and this time Stunner's mother and sister were present. In the video, Olinda appears to be very emotional and erupts when Stunner calls her "suicidal." In the video, Stunner appears to dump Olinda and begins packing his stuff. However, Olinda tells him not to pack his stuff in the suitcase he was using, as she was the one who had bought it. Olinda has recently called Stunner an angel and Tytan a devil who was out to use her for U.K. Visa.

Background

Stunner was born Desmond Tambawoga Chideme on May 11, 1980 in Gweru and he is a father to a daughter named Celeste Chideme. He grew up in the Glen Norah suburb of Harare.

Before getting into music Stunner once sold video cassettes. In an Interview with New Zimbabwe, the musician said:

I did that whole video club thing. I walked around with a bag full of cassettes and videos trying to flog them to office workers. We were the guys that the guards would not let into a building: ‘no vendors’.

.[1]. Stunner also did cutting and design of clothes and as a Tailor part time..



Stunner started off in the music business as a choreographer and a dancer before he began recording his own music. He was traditionally married to Olinda Chapel, having paid the bride price in April 2016[2]. He got divorced from Olinda after it was alleged that he was cheating on her.

Education

Stunner attended Prince Edward School in Harare.

Music career

Stunner belongs to the earliest crop of local musicians who invented the genre now called the "Urban Grooves". He did so together with his contemporaries such as Roki, Leonard Mapfumo, Jamal, Betty Makaya, Maskiri and Extra Large. His rise to fame coincided with the growing popularity which the genre was enjoying during this period. There was generally good coverage of the genre by local radio stations such as Power FM and Star FM which were operating under the 75% local content initiative which was crafted by the then head of the Ministry of Information and Publicity Jonathan Moyo. His popularity began to gather momentum when some of his songs began to top the billboard in local competitions such as the Power FM top 20 show which was held every Saturday afternoon. He also performed at a number of national events such as Heroes celebrations, Unity Day galas among other events.

Successes

Stunner has achieved considerable success in his music career. In June 2011, he released the single ‘Godo’ to universal acclaim and sent expectations for his forthcoming fifth album through the roof. In just over two months of being posted on YouTube, the video had drawn over 20,000 views.[6] In 2011, Stunner performed at high ranked international shows at Birmingham and at Sydenham in the United Kingdom.[6] Stunner has also made a name for himself by performing at a number of shows in the local entertainment arena. He has had a number of successful shows especially at the Book Cafe in Harare where various artists stage their performances.

Discography

He made it into mainstream Zimbabwean music hits with hits such as "Team Hombe" and, "Dhafu Korera". He owns a Record label called "Tazoita Ca$h Records", which has signed artists such as Shastro, Junior Brown and MC Chita.

Albums

Hameno Ka-Life Team Hombe Number one Ndaita Mbiri



In 2015, Stunner was involved in a controversy with rapper Mudiwa Hood of the "Godo" fame. The two artists are said go have been working with one producer named Craig Bone and they ended up producing a song called "Vane godo vandikonewa" with the same title and same bit. It was not clear who the owner of the song was.[7]

Sex Tape Scandal

‘Nasty Boy’ Stunner and Pokello

Despite all the popularity that Stunner had, he still went a gear up when a sex tape involving him and then-girlfriend, Pokello Nare was leaked to the public by an unknown source. The tape went viral on the Internet and a lot of insults were hurled at both Stunner and Pokello alike. The rapper claimed that he did not have anything to do with the leak and suggested the tape may have leaked when his phone got lost, he however remained very reluctant to put the blame on Pokello.[8] His music career is also said to have taken a dip as a result of the scandal, several endorsement deals were also said to have been canceled due to the incident, these nevertheless remained speculations. He still maintained endorsement deals with both Econet Wireless and Gtel Zimbabwe.[8] The "Team Hombe" hitmaker also claimed that the scandal had also disturbed his social life as he had become a loner.

Drama With Pokello and The Big Brother Africa Show

Stunner and ex-girlfriend Pokello still made the headlines after their sex tape scandal when Pokello allegedly dumped Stunner live on television. Pokello was said to have entered the reality show while still involved with Stunner but things took an awkward twist when she got involved with fellow Ghanaian housemate Elikeem.[9] When asked about her relationship at home, Pokello was quoted as having said

I’m feeling Elikem big time, all day, every day, it is what it is. I will wait for him

and made no mention of Stunner. Although Pokello was to, later on, claim that they had sorted their issues out with Stunner prior to her revelations on TV, Stunner denied having made contact with Pokello on the issue. As a response to the break-up, Stunner went on to release a single titled "Wadarireiko" in which he lamented the manner in which his relationship with Pokello had crumbled and how he wished things would be better.

Alleged Love Affair

After the drama with Pokello Nare seemed to have settled, Stunner was also said to have successfully managed to replace Pokello by swooping on Miss Gweru 2013, Melissa Moyo. Melissa was previously involved with former Dynamos Football Club midfielder Archford Gutu. Speculation around the alleged fling was fueled by Stunner who uploaded pictures of him and Melissa being very cozy having quality time. Despite protestations from both Stunner and Melissa that their relationship was strictly professional as Melissa had been signed by "Tazoita Ca$h Records", events on the ground suggested otherwise. The "Tazoita Ca$h Records" boss went on to post

From the gym into her malicious arms..., Mukomana waMelissa.[10]

. In response, Melissa also went on to tweet

Musikana waDes[10]

. There was a recent alleged love affair with an upcoming artist Cyclone Dyonne which his ex-traditional wife tried to blame from they long-existing marital breakdown.Stunner has a daughter with Cyclone Dyonne. Stunner has been noted to have previously treated her badly.

Cyclone Dyonne's Mama response to Olinda:

Firstly you got a body like a shapeless green pepper, Pokello Nare wanna be, head like a bag of *hit, and a behind that looks like an ironing board. Unoti hunu hwe chikharadhi iwe uri mwana akahurwa nemurungu cause Chapel ain’t a black…you a racist looking for pitty.Olinda nonsense Chapel!, aka Miss Social Media Crap..You bed hoped.. married 3 times,you don’t say all those 3 men were wrong and only you remain Correct. By now the World is tired of hearing your Jazz.

Accident

In June 2016, Stunner was involved in an accident along Jason Moyo Avenue. According to eye witnesses, Stunner lost control of his Toyota Lexus car and rammed into four vehicles parked along Jason Moyo Avenue in Harare, leaving one person injured.

An eye witness said that,

"Stunner had stopped at the traffic lights at the corner Jason Moyo Avenue and Fourth Street and when touts realised that it was him they started cheering him and he took off at high speed and failed to control the car after overtaking another vehicle and rammed into four parked cars, injuring one person who was rushed to hospital in an ambulance"

After the accident Stunner sought refuge at a pharmacy. Two gentlemen who claimed to be the owners of the car from a local car sale later came to the scene with fellow musicians Ngoni Kambarami and EX-Q also arriving at the scene of the accident a few minutes later. [11]

However, Stunner denied that he was speeding and said that,

"It is amazing that I am alive and escaping from an accident like this is a miracle. I was not speeding at all. I was just coming from Fourth Street traffic lights,I believe I lost control of my car when my front tyre burst. I swerved and hit four cars that were parked along Jason Moyo before the car stopped and faced the opposite direction. I heard some people are saying that I was driving in the wrong direction but that is not true."

Stunner confirmed that he did not own the car when he said,

"I am very fit and strong as you can see. What pains me the most is that I was still paying for this vehicle. It is so sad that before I could even finish the balance, it is badly damaged. I am still to get the correct information about the injuries at the scene, but I pray there are no serious injuries."

[12] On 11 October 2016, Stunner was sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service for negligent driving. Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta ordered Chideme to pay a fine of $150 with an option of three months in prison for driving without a driver’s licence.In passing sentence, Ms Sabarauta said she considered that Chideme was a first offender, who pleaded guilty showing contrition.

He is a family man and bread winner, therefore incarcerating him would be a harsh sentence

This was Stunner's third traffic accident in just under six years. In May 2010 Stunner rammed into a commuter omnibus just after the Rusape tollgate on his way from a performance in Nyanga. Apparently the driver of the commuter omnibus, who was badly injured in the crash, was making a U-turn on the highway when Stunner rammed into him. The rapper was in the company of fellow artistes Shastro, Junior Brown, Mc Chita and DJ Nature. In December 2014 Stunner was involved in another accident along Enterprise Road in Harare. Tally B, a fellow artiste who was with him in his vehicle sustained minor injuries.[13]

Social Responsibility and Other Trades

Besides music, Stunner also happens to be a qualified auto mechanic and is also into cutting and design on a part time basis.[14] Stunner also goes into schools and advising young children on various issues.[8]

Videos

Kutsotswa Beans - Stunner ft. Dj Towers

Stunner and Ginimbi Promoting All White 'Champopo' Party

Stunner on The Shift Campus Live Show

Stunner On Ruvheneko Show







Stunner and Shinso Chibhodhoro













Stunner ft Shastro Mburayi - Mudhara Banda (Official Music Video)







Stunner ft Alka - Panofa Munhu (Official Music Video)







Stunner ft Nox Guni anobva kuMasvingo performing ‘Pain Killer’





