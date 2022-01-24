Difference between revisions of "Successful Nkomo"
In July 2018, Successful Nkomo was elected to Ward 33 Buhera RDC, for MDC Alliance with 2066 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 33 Buhera RDC with 2066 votes, beating Chipo Chikozo of Zanu PF with 686 votes and Hamufari Gwerevende of NPF with 179 votes. [1]
