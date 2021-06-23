Difference between revisions of "Sue Nyathi"
Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi is a Zimbabwean author.
Background
She became Sue because her 3rd-grade teacher could not pronounce Sukoluhle, which is a Ndebele name that means "beautiful day".[1]
Education
She studied finance and investment.
Career
When she was 14, Sue Nyathi wrote a poem titled Crazy Over You which was a teenage love story. Before she published her debut novel, Nyathi said she received a rejection letter and then had success with Logogog, a small independent publisher who believed in her and published her debut novel in 2012 titled The Polygamist.[1] Her second novel The Gold Diggers was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.[2]
Books
- The Polygamist (2012)
- The Gold Diggers (2018)
- A Family Affair
