Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi is a Zimbabwean author.

Background

She became Sue because her 3rd-grade teacher could not pronounce Sukoluhle, which is a Ndebele name that means "beautiful day".[1]

Education

She studied finance and investment.

Career

When she was 14, Sue Nyathi wrote a poem titled Crazy Over You which was a teenage love story. Before she published her debut novel, Nyathi said she received a rejection letter and then had success with Logogog, a small independent publisher who believed in her and published her debut novel in 2012 titled The Polygamist.[1] Her second novel The Gold Diggers was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.[2]

Books

  • The Polygamist (2012)
  • The Gold Diggers (2018)
  • A Family Affair

