When she was 14, Sue Nyathi wrote a poem titled ''Crazy Over You'' which was a teenage love story. Before she published her debut novel, Nyathi said she received a rejection letter and then had success with Logogog, a small independent publisher who believed in her and published her debut novel in 2012 titled ''The Polygamist''.<ref name="BS"/> Her second novel ''The Gold Diggers'' was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.<ref name="MG">[https://mg.co.za/article/2019-11-15-00-the-portfolio-sue-nyathi/ The Portfolio: Sue Nyathi], ''Mail&Guardian'', Published: November 15, 2019, Retrieved: June 23, 2021</ref>

