Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sue Nyathi"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 +
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  Sue Nyathi
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              = Sue Nyathi.jpg
 +
| image_size        =  250px
 +
| alt                = Sue Nyathi
 +
| caption            =
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Sukoluhle Nyathi
 +
| birth_date        =    <!-- {{birth date and age|1988|07|22}} -->
 +
| birth_place        =
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        =
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        =
 +
| education          = 
 +
| alma_mater        = 
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Author
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      = 
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          = Being an author
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          =  <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            = 
 +
| children          = 
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  {{URL|https://suenyathi.co.za/}}
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 +
 
'''Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] award-winning author.
 
'''Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] award-winning author.
  
Line 36: Line 117:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Sue Nyathi, Sue Nyathi Books,  
 
|keywords= Sue Nyathi, Sue Nyathi Books,  
|description=  
+
|description= Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi is a Zimbabwean award-winning author.
|image=  
+
|image= Sue Nyathi.jpg
 
|image_alt= Sue Nyathi
 
|image_alt= Sue Nyathi
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Authors]]
 
[[Category:Authors]]

Latest revision as of 17:24, 23 June 2021

Sue Nyathi
Sue Nyathi
BornSukoluhle Nyathi
Occupation
  • Author
Known forBeing an author
Websitesuenyathi.co.za


Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi is a Zimbabwean award-winning author.

Background

She became Sue because her 3rd-grade teacher could not pronounce Sukoluhle, which is a Ndebele name that means "beautiful day".[1]

Age

Sue Nyathi was born on 23 June.

Education

She studied finance and investment.

Career

When she was 14, Sue Nyathi wrote a poem titled Crazy Over You which was a teenage love story. Before she published her debut novel, Nyathi said she received a rejection letter and then had success with Logogog, a small independent publisher who believed in her and published her debut novel in 2012 titled The Polygamist.[1] Her second novel The Gold Diggers was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.[2] Her third novel A Family Affair was also published by Pan Macmillan in 2020.[3]

Books

  • The Polygamist (2012)
  • The Gold Diggers (2018)
  • A Family Affair (2020)

Awards

  • Barry Ronge Fiction Prize 2019 & 2021
  • Dublin Lit Award 2020
  • HSS Awards 2021

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 MEET ... SUE NYATHI, Book Shy Books, Published: September 2012, Retrieved: June 23, 2021
  2. The Portfolio: Sue Nyathi, Mail&Guardian, Published: November 15, 2019, Retrieved: June 23, 2021
  3. 'A Family Affair' by Sue Nyathi, Bulawayo24, Published: November 2, 2020, Retrieved: June 23, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sue_Nyathi&oldid=106650"