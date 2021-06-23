

Sukoluhle "Sue" Nyathi is a Zimbabwean award-winning author.

Background

She became Sue because her 3rd-grade teacher could not pronounce Sukoluhle, which is a Ndebele name that means "beautiful day".[1]

Age

Sue Nyathi was born on 23 June.

Education

She studied finance and investment.

Career

When she was 14, Sue Nyathi wrote a poem titled Crazy Over You which was a teenage love story. Before she published her debut novel, Nyathi said she received a rejection letter and then had success with Logogog, a small independent publisher who believed in her and published her debut novel in 2012 titled The Polygamist.[1] Her second novel The Gold Diggers was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.[2] Her third novel A Family Affair was also published by Pan Macmillan in 2020.[3]

Books

The Polygamist (2012)

(2012) The Gold Diggers (2018)

(2018) A Family Affair (2020)

Awards

Barry Ronge Fiction Prize 2019 & 2021

Dublin Lit Award 2020

HSS Awards 2021