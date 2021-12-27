Sukai Magama Tongogara is a Zimbabwean lawyer and Executive Secretary of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). She is the eldest daughter of the late ZANLA commander Josiah Tongogara.

Career

Tongogara worked for Toussaint Solicitors in the United Kingdom and was a Law Officer and Senior Magistrate in the Magistrate’s Court of Zimbabwe.[1] She served as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) general manager in charge of investigations before she was reassigned in 2016 to a new post of general manager external relations and international conventions.[2]

In March 2021, Sukai Tongogara was appointed Executive Secretary in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).[3]

Corruption & Abuse Of Office Allegations

In 2016, Tongogara was caught up in a corruption storm at ZACC where she was accused of abuse of office.

She was accused of being part of the secretariat that formed a private company called Private Mortgage Company(PMC) without the resolution or knowledge of the commission and it was also alleged that she and other three individuals diverted $1.7 million from Treasury to buy individual shares in a private company.

Tongogara was cleared of charges of misconduct following a disciplinary hearing. She had denied both allegations against her.

Through her lawyer, Joel Mambara, Tongogara was cleared of both counts after a fully contested disciplinary hearing. Loice Mukunyadzi chaired the disciplinary committee which ruled in favour of Sukai Tongogara.

The disciplinary committee found that at the time the corrupt activities were happening at ZACC, Tongogara was not even at work. Mukunyadza also noted that the committee went through the minutes of meetings which were held by PMC directors, and discovered that Tongogara never participated in the meetings.

Tongogara was charged together with three others — Christopher Chisango (general manager finance, administration and human resources), Edwin Mubataripi (general manager, prevention and advocacy) and Gibson Mangwiro — who was the chief accountant/finance manager.

The three managers were convicted of engaging in corrupt activities that involved the former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chief executive Ngonidzashe Gumbo.[2]