Personal Details

She is the daughter of General Josiah Magama Tongogara.

This is disputed by some, who say she is the eldest daughter of Michael Tongogara who is the elder brother of the ZANLA commander Josiah Tongogara. According to The Herald, Angeline Tongogara who is known as Josiah Tongogara's wife, Sukai's father is Michael and her mother is Winnie. She was born in Chingola, Zambia in 1974. Josiah Tongogara decided to stay with Sukai when he moved to Mozambique since he did not have a daughter at the time. She was named after her paternal grandmother.[1]

School / Education

Tertiary: Master of Science Degree in International Law from the University of Zimbabwe. She is a registered legal practitioner

Service/Career

Tongogara worked for Toussaint Solicitors in the United Kingdom and was a Law Officer and Senior Magistrate in the Magistrate’s Court of Zimbabwe.[2]

She has been employed by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission since its inception in 2006. She served as Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) general manager in charge of investigations before she was reassigned in 2016 to a new post of general manager external relations and international conventions.[3]

She played a major role in the establishment of the Investigations, Legal Services and External Relations Departments within the Commission. (Reference ZACC press statement published in Sunday Mail 28 March 2021)

Tongogara is Zimbabwe’s Focal Person for the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and is responsible for ensuring Zimbabwe’s compliance to the provisions of the Convention. Together with a team of Government Experts, Ms Tongogara conducted reviews on the Republics of Zambia, Benin and the Russian Federation on their implementation of UNCAC. She is a former Law Officer and Provincial Magistrate. (Reference ZACC press statement published in Sunday Mail 28 March 2021)

In March 2021, Sukai Tongogara was appointed Executive Secretary in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).[4]

Events

Corruption & Abuse Of Office Allegations

In 2016, Tongogara was caught up in a corruption storm at ZACC where she was accused of abuse of office. She was accused of being part of the secretariat that formed a private company called Private Mortgage Company (PMC) without the resolution or knowledge of the commission and it was also alleged that she and three other individuals diverted $1.7 million from Treasury to buy individual shares in a private company.

Tongogara was cleared of charges of misconduct following a disciplinary hearing. She had denied both allegations against her.

Through her lawyer, Joel Mambara, Tongogara was cleared of both counts after a fully contested disciplinary hearing. Loice Mukunyadzi chaired the disciplinary committee which ruled in favour of Sukai Tongogara.

The disciplinary committee found that at the time the corrupt activities were happening at ZACC, Tongogara was not even at work. Mukunyadza also noted that the committee went through the minutes of meetings which were held by PMC directors, and discovered that Tongogara never participated in the meetings.

Tongogara was charged together with three others — Christopher Chisango (general manager finance, administration and human resources), Edwin Mubataripi (general manager, prevention and advocacy) and Gibson Mangwiro — who was the chief accountant/finance manager. The three managers were convicted of engaging in corrupt activities that involved the former Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chief executive Ngonidzashe Gumbo. [3]

High Court Application

In November 2019, Tongogara approached the High Court asking for a caveat on her Alexandra home she benefited from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). At the time the RBZ was trying to sell the house which she insisted was one of her benefits.

Arigato Investment (Pvt) Ltd, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Registrar of Deeds are cited as respondents. In 2009, Sukai Tongogara benefited a motor vehicle and immovable property under the RBZ’s capacity enhancement and skills retention scheme wherein the RBZ was capacitating ZACC and assisting the Commission to retain its employees.

She was allocated stand 11524 of Salisbury Township lands measuring 2005 square metres known as 13 Basset Crescent, Alexandra Park, Harare.

At a meeting held at the RBZ offices on 14 May 2009, Tongogara requested to have title deeds in her name as was previously done with the motor vehicle.

Tongogara said RBZ representatives advised that the house would be registered under shelf companies to comply with its policy. She added that she was assured that she could make the necessary changes as soon as she received the title deeds as payments for the transfer had been made. The RBZ according to Tongogara eventually registered the title deed in the name of Arigato Investment (Pvt) Ltd. The company later requested the title deeds for audit purposes.

Tongogara submitted that in 2017, ZACC approached Arigato Investment (Pvt) Ltd seeking ownership of the said property. She then made an application for the placement of a caveat on the property on 7 July 2017.

RBZ requested to meet Tongogara. She said RBZ agreed to sell the properties and later received an offer to purchase the property. But despite the agreement, Tongogara alleged the RBZ intended to dispose of the property by allocating the same to a third party leaving her with no recourse except to approach the court.[5]