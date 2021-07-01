Sulumani was born in the Zimbabwean town of Chegutu on 27 May 1982.<ref name="sulu_history">Wonder Guchu, [http://intimatemomentswithzimmusicians.blogspot.com/2012/08/without-simons-songs-suluman-is-nothing.html Without Simon's Songs Suluman is Nothing],''Intimate with Zim Musicians'', Retrieved 9 Mar 2014</ref> He attended [[Nyahuni Mission School]], [[Ellis Robbins School]] and studied at [[Christian College of Southern Africa]] (CCOSA) from 1999 to 2001.<ref name="sulu_history" /> From 2003 to 2006 he was enlisted in the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="sulu_history"/> He first came to national attention when he joined the The Orchestra Dendera Kings in 2004.<ref name="sulu_2004">Liberty Dube, [http://nehandaradio.com/2014/01/04/life-without-chopper-not-easy-sulu/ Life without Chopper not easy: Sulu], ''Nehanda Radio'', Retrieved 9 Mar 2014</ref> Working under the tutelage of his uncle [[Allan Chimbetu]] and alongside his father Simon Chimbetu he juggled his fledgling music career with a full time job at the Airforce of Zimbabwe.<ref name="sulu_2004" /> Following his father's death in 2005 Sulumani left the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe]] to focus his energies on his music career.<ref name="sulu_2004" />

Sulumani Chimbetu is a Zimbabwean Dendera Music vocalist, guitarist, composer, stage performer and businessman. He is the frontman for the Orchestra Dendera Kings and son of the late Dendera music icon Simon Chimbetu. He first came to the public's attention in 2004 [1] when he joined The Orchestra Dendera Kings. Since then he has had a career marked by successful collaborations [1] with several local artists as well as an international tour schedule.[2]

Sulumani was appointed the brand ambassador for the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS). He was conferred with the rank of Assistant Commissioner by the late former (ZPCS) Commissioner-General (retired) Major-General Paradzai Zimondi at the Harare Central Prison. He is a National Youth Service gradute from Kamativi Training Centre and Victor Matemadanda was his training officer.

Background

Sulumani was born in the Zimbabwean town of Chegutu on 27 May 1982.[3] He attended Nyahuni Mission School, Ellis Robbins School and studied at Christian College of Southern Africa (CCOSA) from 1999 to 2001.[3] From 2003 to 2006 he was enlisted in the Airforce of Zimbabwe.[3] He first came to national attention when he joined the The Orchestra Dendera Kings in 2004.[4] Working under the tutelage of his uncle Allan Chimbetu and alongside his father Simon Chimbetu he juggled his fledgling music career with a full time job at the Airforce of Zimbabwe.[4] Following his father's death in 2005 Sulumani left the Airforce of Zimbabwe to focus his energies on his music career.[4]

Music career

After his father death in 2005 Sulumani left the Airforce and pursued a professional music career. With the departure of his uncle from The Orchestra Dendera Kings lineup he took control of the band.[4] He launched a full-fledged solo career with the launch of his debut album in 2007 called "Ndomusiya Nani".[3] This was followed by "Reverse Deal" (2009) and “Non Stop” (2010).[3] Through these works he established a strong collaborative culture with several artists. These included Oliver Mtukudzi ,Shinsoman and Jah Prayzah. He also embarked on a tour schedule to support his work performing both locally and abroad.[2] The apex of his career came with the launch of his fourth album "Syllabus".[5] Released in 2012 it spawned the hit "Sean Timba" featuring Jah Prayzah and garnered the artists three National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) in 2013. A DVD compilation to support the album was also released in 2014[6] and was hailed by his fans as being of high quality.

Chirwere song

The Zimbabwe Revolutionary and Patriotic Youth Network (ZIRAPAYON) wrote to the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi on June 9 2021 expressing reservations over the lyrics in Sulu’s song, Chirwere.

In the song, Sulumani Chimbetu implied that the country was being plagued by problems because it installed a leader in the month of November.

In the letter, the youths demanded that Sulu should explain what he meant in the song. Part of the letter read:

“ZIRAPAYON Harare province was not pleased by a song released by the ambassador of the ZPCS Assistant Commissioner Sulumani Chimbetu featuring one chanter popularly known as Hwindi President. We seek clarity on what he meant. We are sure that your esteemed office would also want to understand what the goodwill ambassador implied. We join hands with you and all patriotic Zimbabweans in demanding an explanation. A proactive response will be highly appreciated.”

Discography

Albums

Entanglement (December 2020)[8] Jamboree (November 2016) Gunship (November 2014) Syllabus DVD Album (2014) )[6] Syllabus (2012) )[5] Non Stop (2010) )[3] Ndomusiya Nani DVD Album )[6] Reverse Deal (2008) )[3] Ndomusiya Nani(2007)[3]

Videos

Sean Timba Live Performance

Sulu 2014 UK Show

Acting career

In August 2012 Sulumani launched an acting career after appearing in Season 2 of a local comedy series “Bag Rabvaruka” alongside Sungura artist Peter Moyo.[9] Assuming the role of a town boy in love with a girl eyed by many other suitors, Sulumani described the experience as "great fun" and an exploration as this was his first professional acting role.[9] The series was released on DVD in September 2012.[9]

Business Ventures

On 25 December 2013, Sulumani opened his own bar in Chegutu named "Batai Munhu Sports Bar".[10] The night spot which had been previously known as "Chegutu Arms" was renovated and rebranded by the artist.

Social Responsibility

In August 2013 Sulumani aided in the fundraising pursuits of Wicklow Simon Chimbetu Primary School located in Chegutu.[11] The institution was once adopted by Sulumani Chimbetu’s father Simon. Sulumani pledged to direct proceeds from a tribute compilation album for his father to the acquisition of book and amenities for the institution.[11] He also promised to work with the local community in the reconstruction of the school’s dilapidated buildings.

Savannah Tobacco Endorsement Deal

Early January 2015, Sulumani penned an endorsement deal with local cigarette manufacturer Savannah Tobacco. The deal was said to be one of the most lucrative endorsement deals in the country as the artist would receive direct support, publicity and marketing, album launches and other materials. The deal also roped in another popular musician Obey Makamure popularly known as Tocky Vibes and was said to be worth USD 200 000.[12] The arrangement would also see Sulu promoting one of the brands produced and sold by Savannah Tobacco, Pacific Breeze. Commenting after the signing ceremony, Savannah Tobacco chief operations officer, Tongai Zvaravanhu noted that they were honoured to have their brand being associated with Sulumani Chimbetu.[12]

Marriages

According to Chimbetu, his marriage with Marigold Samuriwo broke up in 2009 when Matemasango’s parents took her. In 2010, Matemamasango returned to Chimbetu but left again in March 2011. She has two children with Chimbetu.

By then Chimbetu was already in a relationship with Linda Samuriwo with whom he now had a child. In December 2016, Linda Samuriwo and Chimbetu wedded in Harare.

Controversies

In an online article on Nehanda Radio it was reported [13] that Sulumani had fathered a child with his wife’s sister named Moline in 2009 and had also had a second child with a second woman called Linda Samuriwo.

In August 2011 it was reported [14] that Sulumani was engaged in a court dispute with his wife Marygold over a lounge suite valued at US$3 900. It was alleged [14] that the artist was seeking an order to get the lounge suite returned to his house after his then estranged wife had seized the property in his absence.

that Sulumani was engaged in a court dispute with his wife Marygold over a lounge suite valued at US$3 900. It was alleged that the artist was seeking an order to get the lounge suite returned to his house after his then estranged wife had seized the property in his absence. In August 2012 Sulumani was taken to the High Court for failing to honour a debt of US$24 000 that the artist had borrowed from a Zimbabwean travel agency Traverze (Pvt) Ltd. [2] Through their lawyers Chikumbirike and Associates the travel agency claimed [2] that Sulumani had approached them on behalf of his band The Orchestra Dendera Kings and requested a credit facility for tickets to The United Kingdom which would be redeemed upon their return. It is alleged that the artist did not honour this debt upon his return from the tour. [2]

It has been reported that Sulumani was engaged in a feud with his cousin and fellow Dendera artist Tryson Chimbetu as well as Sungura artist Alick Macheso.[15] Sulumani however denied these rumours claiming to have respect for Macheso.[15] Tryson Chimbetu also dismissed the talks of a feud between him and Sulumani.[15]

Awards

National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) "Outstanding Male Musician" 2013 [16]

National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) "Outstanding Album" 2013 [16]

National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) "The People’s Choice Award" 2013 [16]

National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) "Best Mae Musician 2015" Award



