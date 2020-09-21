Difference between revisions of "Sungano Matakanure"

In July 2018, Sungano Matakanure was elected to Ward 30 Masvingo RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1895 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 30 Masvingo RDC with 1895 votes, beating Simbarashe Munyepwa, independent with 1389 votes, Zorodzai Mashuma of MDC-Alliance with 265 votes, Kainos Chidino of PRC with 57 votes and David Ellias of BZA with 40 votes. [1]

