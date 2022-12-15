Difference between revisions of "Sunningdale"

Sunningdale is a suburb and constituency in Harare. It is south of the CBD, and South of the industrial site of Graniteside.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Sunningdale returned to Parliament:

Margaret Matienga of MDC–T with 5 746 votes or 52.42 percent,

Maureen Nyemba of Zanu PF with 3 005 votes or 27.42 percent,

Musa Macheza, Independent, with 1 567 votes or 14.30 percent,

Matsveru Musvevereki of MDC–N, with 557 votes or 5.08 percent,

3 others with 643 votes or 5.87 percent.

Total 10 961 votes