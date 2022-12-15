Difference between revisions of "Sunningdale"
(Created page with "'''Sunningdale''' is a suburb and constituency in Harare. It is south of the CBD, and South of the industrial site of Graniteside. In the '''2013''' Elections, (see...")
Sunningdale is a suburb and constituency in Harare. It is south of the CBD, and South of the industrial site of Graniteside.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Sunningdale returned to Parliament:
- Margaret Matienga of MDC–T with 5 746 votes or 52.42 percent,
- Maureen Nyemba of Zanu PF with 3 005 votes or 27.42 percent,
- Musa Macheza, Independent, with 1 567 votes or 14.30 percent,
- Matsveru Musvevereki of MDC–N, with 557 votes or 5.08 percent,
- 3 others with 643 votes or 5.87 percent.
Total 10 961 votes