Mrs Sunny Takarwira was a nurse and the wife of Leopold Takawira. She was appointed to the Senate in 1980. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 2 July 1929, Insiza District.

Sunny Ntombelanga Dube. Father a church deacon.

Marriage: To Leopold Takawira. In Gokwe. Three children, Samuel Hamandishe, Leopold Tafirenyika, and Gertrude.



School / Education

Senka, London Missionary School.

Hope Fountain Mission.

Mnene Mission Hospital. Trained as nurse.



Service / Career

Worked as nurse in Filabusi area.

1953 - transferred to Gokwe Hospital.

1956-58 - Outpatients, Harare Hospital.

Events

