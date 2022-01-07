Difference between revisions of "Sunny Takawira"
Mrs Sunny Takarwira was a nurse and the wife of Leopold Takawira. She was appointed to the Senate in 1980. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 2 July 1929, Insiza District.
Sunny Ntombelanga Dube. Father a church deacon.
Marriage: To Leopold Takawira. In Gokwe. Three children, Samuel Hamandishe, Leopold Tafirenyika, and Gertrude.
School / Education
Senka, London Missionary School.
Hope Fountain Mission.
Mnene Mission Hospital. Trained as nurse.
Service / Career
Worked as nurse in Filabusi area.
1953 - transferred to Gokwe Hospital.
1956-58 - Outpatients, Harare Hospital.
[1]