Mrs Sunny Takarwira was a nurse and the wife of Leopold Takawira. She was appointed to the Senate in 1980. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 2 July 1929, Insiza District.
Sunny Ntombelanga Dube. Father a church deacon.
Marriage: To Leopold Takawira. In Gokwe. Three children, Samuel Hamandishe, Leopold Tafirenyika, and Gertrude.

School / Education

Senka, London Missionary School.
Hope Fountain Mission.
Mnene Mission Hospital. Trained as nurse.

Service / Career

Worked as nurse in Filabusi area.
1953 - transferred to Gokwe Hospital.
1956-58 - Outpatients, Harare Hospital.
Events

