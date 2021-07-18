{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9P8BqNNfzo|450||[[Winky D]] on Final Touch Riddim by Sunshine Studios|frame|}}

Sunshine Studios is a record label and music production house which is has produced music for a number of local musicians especially from the Zimdancehall genre.

Sunshine Studios was founded in 2006 in the talent-rich Dzivarasekwa suburb in Harare.[1] It was founded by a group of four young men who are popularly known as the Sunshine Family. These are Shelton Masiwa (Shelthang) and Rodney Sibanda who work as the engineers/producers, and Tinashe Mahechani (Tynash) and Samuel Saungweme (Boss Werras) who work as directors or distributors.[1]

The record label embarked on a talent identifying project which saw the rise of dozens of talented young musicians from different parts of the country.[1] By 2013, the label had recorded fro more than 100 artists and also managed to mix as well as master almost 1000 songs.The Record Label (Sunshine Studios) has signed many artists such as Guspy Warrior, Freeman , Magical ,Princo Spice, Jerry B, Jay C, Daruler, Crystal, Qonfused, Power Rasta, Lipsy, Celscius and Lady Bee.[1]

Awards

Best Producer Award.[2]

Nominated for the Producer of the Year Award

Nominated for the Riddim of the Year Award- Sunshine Riddim.

