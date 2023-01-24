Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Sunshine Studios"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 67: Line 67:
  
 
==Videos and Riddims==
 
==Videos and Riddims==
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KE6H0-B4lHY|450||Sunshine Riddim Video|frame|}}
 
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9P8BqNNfzo|450||[[Winky D]] on Final Touch Riddim by Sunshine Studios|frame|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9P8BqNNfzo|450||[[Winky D]] on Final Touch Riddim by Sunshine Studios|frame|}}
  
Line 93: Line 92:
 
}}
 
}}
  
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]][[Category:Music Producers]]
+
[[Category:Zimdancehall Artists]]
 +
[[Category:Music Producers]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Record Label]]
 
[[Category:Zimbabwean Record Label]]

Latest revision as of 06:12, 24 January 2023

Sunshine Studios
Sunshine, Zimdancehall
Sunshine Studios Logo
OriginDzivarasekwa, Harare
Founder
GenreZimdancehall
HeadquartersDzivarasekwa, Harare
AwardsZimdancehall Best Producer Award 2013

Sunshine Studios is a record label and music production house which is has produced music for a number of local musicians especially from the Zimdancehall genre.

Founding

Sunshine Studios was founded in 2006 in the talent-rich Dzivarasekwa suburb in Harare.[1] It was founded by a group of four young men who are popularly known as the Sunshine Family. These are Shelton Masiwa (Shelthang) and Rodney Sibanda who work as the engineers/producers, and Tinashe Mahechani (Tynash) and Samuel Saungweme (Boss Werras) who work as directors or distributors.[1]

Music Poductions

The record label embarked on a talent identifying project which saw the rise of dozens of talented young musicians from different parts of the country.[1] By 2013, the label had recorded fro more than 100 artists and also managed to mix as well as master almost 1000 songs.The Record Label (Sunshine Studios) has signed many artists such as Guspy Warrior, Freeman , Magical ,Princo Spice, Jerry B, Jay C, Daruler, Crystal, Qonfused, Power Rasta, Lipsy, Celscius and Lady Bee.[1]

Riddims Produced

  • Life journey
  • Dangerzone Riddim
  • Final touch
  • Ninjazone
  • Unstoppable
  • Cutting Edge.[2]

Awards

Zimdancehall Awards 2013

  • Best Producer Award.[2]
Related Profiles You Might Want to See

Zimdancehall Awards 2014

  • Nominated for the Producer of the Year Award
  • Nominated for the Riddim of the Year Award- Sunshine Riddim.

Videos and Riddims

Winky D on Final Touch Riddim by Sunshine Studios

Picture Gallery

  • Sunshine Family Show Poster

  • Tynash and Jay C at Sunshine Studios

  • Tynash and Princo Spice

  • Sunshine Studios show poster




References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 , About,Sunshine Studios Facebook Page, retrieved:5 Jun 2015"
  2. 2.0 2.1 W. Antonio, Double celebration for Sunshine Studios,Newsday, published:25 Jun 2014,retrieved:5 Jun 2015"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Sunshine_Studios&oldid=122676"