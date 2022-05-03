Pindula

(Created page with "''' Sunsleey Chamunorwa''' was a Zimbabwean journalist and former Financial Gazette editor-in-chief. ==Death== Sunsleey Chamunorwa died in Harare on 28 April 2022 af...")
 
Sunsleey Chamunorwa was a Zimbabwean journalist and former Financial Gazette editor-in-chief.

Death

Sunsleey Chamunorwa died in Harare on 28 April 2022 after suffering a combination of liver failure and stroke aged 55.[1]

References

  1. Renowned journalist Sunsleey Chamunorwa dies, NewsDay, Published: April 29, 2022, Retrieved: May 3, 2022
