Difference between revisions of "Sunsleey Chamunorwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "''' Sunsleey Chamunorwa''' was a Zimbabwean journalist and former Financial Gazette editor-in-chief. ==Death== Sunsleey Chamunorwa died in Harare on 28 April 2022 af...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Sunsleey Chamunorwa, Sunsleey Chamunorwa Biography
|keywords= Sunsleey Chamunorwa, Sunsleey Chamunorwa Biography
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Sunsleey Chamunorwa Biography
|image_alt= Sunsleey Chamunorwa Biography
Revision as of 18:57, 3 May 2022
Sunsleey Chamunorwa was a Zimbabwean journalist and former Financial Gazette editor-in-chief.
Death
Sunsleey Chamunorwa died in Harare on 28 April 2022 after suffering a combination of liver failure and stroke aged 55.[1]
References
- ↑ Renowned journalist Sunsleey Chamunorwa dies, NewsDay, Published: April 29, 2022, Retrieved: May 3, 2022