Chamunorwa was editor in chief for The Financial Gazette. Sunsleey Chamunorwa worked as [[Gideon Gono]]'s spokesperson at [[CBZ Bank]].<ref name="I">Dumisani Muleya, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2007/09/28/hollow-tales-full-of-sound-and-fury/ Hollow tales full of sound and fury], ''The Independent'', Published: September 28, 2007, Retrieved: May 3, 2022</ref>

''' Sunsleey Chamunorwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and former [[Financial Gazette]] editor-in-chief.

Career

Death

Sunsleey Chamunorwa died in Harare on 28 April 2022 after suffering a combination of liver failure and stroke aged 55.[2]