''' Sunsleey Chamunorwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and former [[Financial Gazette]] editor-in-chief.
 
''' Sunsleey Chamunorwa''' was a [[Zimbabwean]] journalist and former [[Financial Gazette]] editor-in-chief.
==Career==
Chamunorwa was editor in chief for The Financial Gazette. Sunsleey Chamunorwa worked as [[Gideon Gono]]'s spokesperson at [[CBZ Bank]].<ref name="I">Dumisani Muleya, [https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2007/09/28/hollow-tales-full-of-sound-and-fury/ Hollow tales full of sound and fury], ''The Independent'', Published: September 28, 2007, Retrieved: May 3, 2022</ref>
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==
Sunsleey Chamunorwa was a Zimbabwean journalist and former Financial Gazette editor-in-chief.

Career

Chamunorwa was editor in chief for The Financial Gazette. Sunsleey Chamunorwa worked as Gideon Gono's spokesperson at CBZ Bank.[1]

Death

Sunsleey Chamunorwa died in Harare on 28 April 2022 after suffering a combination of liver failure and stroke aged 55.[2]

References

  1. Dumisani Muleya, Hollow tales full of sound and fury, The Independent, Published: September 28, 2007, Retrieved: May 3, 2022
  2. Renowned journalist Sunsleey Chamunorwa dies, NewsDay, Published: April 29, 2022, Retrieved: May 3, 2022
