Sunsley Zisengwe is a Zimbabwean] lawyer. In September 2019, Zisengwe was sworn in as a judge of the High Court.

Background

Sunsley Zisengwe was born in Mutare.[1]

Age

Zisengwe was born on 24 December 1967.[1]

Education

He attended Sakubva Primary School and later proceeded to Sakubva High School for his secondary education. He did his A-Levels at Mutare Boys High school. Sunsley Zisengwe first trained as a secondary school teacher and taught for only two years.

Zisengwe enrolled at the Judicial College of Zimbabwe where he trained as a magistrate. He later enrolled at UZ for his LLB, which he completed in 2005. Zisengwe earned a scholarship to study for his LLM in a programme jointly offered by the University of Turin (Italy) and WIPO worldwide Academy and graduated in 2006.[1]

Career

After completing his training in 1996, Zisengwe was posted to Masvingo in January 1997. He continued serving as magistrate until April 2006. Sunsley Zisengwe briefly left the bench and joined the Legal Resources Foundation as centre director in Gweru.

While at the LRF, Zisengwe joined the then nascent Faculty of Law of the Midlands State University as a law lecturer. He left both positions in November 2006 to join the Judiciary in Namibia, initially as principal magistrate. Zisengwe was then elevated to regional magistrate, where he served in that capacity for almost 10 years. His cumulative experience as a magistrate both in Zimbabwe and Namibia is over 20 years.

Sunsley Zisengwe returned to Zimbabwe in March 2019 and immediately took up lecturing positions at Great Zimbabwe University on a full-time basis and MSU on a part-time basis until his appointment to the High Court.[1]