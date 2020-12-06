|description= Sunu Gonera is a Zimbabwean born director based in the United States of America.

Sunu Gonera is a Zimbabwean film director and producer based in the United States of America. He is most known for directing the 2007 film Pride which starred Bernice Mac, Terrence Howard, Gary Sturgis, Tom Arnold and Kimberly Elise. He also directed some of the episodes of popular American crime drama television series Snowfall.

Background

Gonera grew up in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa and then eventually the US.

He is married to Rene Gonera and together they have two children.[1]

Education

He was awarded a partial sports scholarship by Falcon College in Zimbabwe. He had written over fifty-three admission letters to the college. While at Falcon, Sunu excelled in several sports including rugby, cricket, hockey and athletics.

Gonera was then awarded a scholarship to the University of Cape Town, where he completed a degree in Organizational Psychology.[2]





Career

Sunu was a banker before he left his career to start as a runner in the film industry. He worked his way up to directing TV commercials. In 2007 he directed a TV commercial for McDonald's.[3]



Before he to Hollywood to direct his first feature in 2006, Gonera made a 10-minute film titled Riding with Sugar. For years he tried to get financing for his full-length script. He eventually secured funding for his full-length script and Riding with Sugar premiered on Netflix on 27 November.[4]

Filmography

TV Series

13 Reasons Why (2 episodes)

-College Interview (2020)

-Acceptance/Rejection (2020)

Snow Fall (3 episodes)

-Other Lives (2019)

-Aftermath (2018)

-The Day (2018)

Madam Secretary (3 episodes)

-North to the Future (2017) -The Things We Get To Say (2018) -Ready (2019)

The Rook (2 episodes)

- Chapter 6 (2019) - Chapter 4 (2019)[5]

Movies

Riding with Sugar (2020)

Lion of Judah (producer) (2011)

Pride (2007)

He starred in the movie In My Country (2004) as Lionel.[6]

Trivia

He was introduced to his manager Paul Nelson by actor Sammi Rotibi who was then shooting Lord Of War in South Africa with Nicolas Cage.

Hal Sadoff who Executive Produced Hotel Rwanda, introduced Sun to his agent Nicole Clemens. Clemens who was not accustomed to signing first-time Directors, saw Sunu's reel by mistake thinking it was a trailer for one of her Director clients. She was blown away by the reel and signed him immediately.[7]