Difference between revisions of "Sunungukai Matinyanya"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Sunungukai Matinyanya ''' was elected to Ward 4 [[Harare Municipality]], for Zanu PF, with 5797 votes.

In '''July 2018''', Sunungukai Matinyanya was elected to Ward 4 [[Harare Municipality]], for Zanu PF, with 5797 votes.

In July 2018, Sunungukai Matinyanya was elected to Ward 4 Harare Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 5797 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 4 Harare Municipality with 5797 votes, beating Welington Ruzvidzo of MDC-Alliance with 483 votes, Memory Masuku of MDC-T with 1128 votes and Justice Marunguzike of PRC with 77 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]