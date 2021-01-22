Difference between revisions of "Sunungukai Matinyanya"
Latest revision as of 07:39, 22 January 2021
In July 2018, Sunungukai Matinyanya was elected to Ward 4 Harare Municipality, for Zanu PF, with 5797 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 4 Harare Municipality with 5797 votes, beating Welington Ruzvidzo of MDC-Alliance with 483 votes, Memory Masuku of MDC-T with 1128 votes and Justice Marunguzike of PRC with 77 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020